Novel Imaging Technique to Combat Pancreatic Cancer

Advertisement

said John Klier, Ph.D., dean of the Gallogly College of Engineering.MacCuaig's work focuses onduring surgical resection of pancreatic tumors using optoacoustic tomography.MacCuaig said. MacCuaig adds that he would eventually like to learn if his technique is safe and effective in people.Lacey McNally, Ph.D., a faculty member in the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, serves as MacCuaig's mentor. She notes that MacCuaig scored in the eighth percentile on the NIH grant - NIH percentiles range from 1 to 99 and a lower number indicates a better score, according to the National Cancer Institute.MacCuaig came to Oklahoma in 2019 after earning a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester in New York. A native of Massena, New York, he anticipates completing his doctoral studies in mid-2023. Following graduation, he'd like to work in the biotech industry.This year, MacCuaig is one of two to receive the Ruth L. Kirschstein Predoctoral Individual National Research Service Award in the state of Oklahoma. Rachel McNamar, a graduate research assistant at the OU Health Sciences Center, received funds to investigate novel targets in cancer therapy.Source: Newswise