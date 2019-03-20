Novel Group of Drugs to Treat Ovarian Cancer

New class of drugs could kill ovarian cancer cells, providing a potential new treatment option for ovarian cancer, according to the University of Manchester researchers.
The Cancer Research UK and Wellcome Trust funded study, published in the journal Cancer Cell
,
showed that the drugs, called PARG inhibitors, can kill ovarian cancer
cells by targeting weaknesses within their ability to copy their DNA.
The first-in-class PARG inhibitor PDD00017273, was discovered in the
Drug Discovery Unit at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute,
part of The University of Manchester, as part of a targeted program to
discover PARG inhibitors for the clinic.
This program is currently being progressed through a collaboration
with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company
committed to the discovery of breakthrough synthetic lethality
medicines and immuno-oncology therapies.
These findings are promising for patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer,
the sixth commonest cause of cancer in women in the UK and causes more
than 4,000 deaths each year.
"Sadly, for the majority of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer, the
cancer relapses within 12 to 18 months of their first treatment, and so
there is a pressing need to develop new therapies to treat this
condition" said lead scientist Prof Stephen Taylor from The University
of Manchester.
Through a collaborative effort across The University of Manchester
including the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute and The Christie ,
Manchester, scientists were able to screen ovarian cancer cells for
specific genes that, when knocked out, would bring about PARG-inhibitor
sensitivity. Through their work, the team identified the key genes that
made cancer cells sensitive to PDD00017273 were those involved in DNA
replication.
PhD student Nisha Pillay, provided valuable insight into how PARG
inhibitors work. She said: "Before a cell divides, it must replicate
its DNA. This critical process ensures the necessary amount of DNA is
passed on to its daughter cells. Our research has shown that an inherent
defect in the ability of an ovarian cancer cell to replicate its DNA
can be exploited by the PARG inhibitor to kill the cancer cell".
"This new class of drugs is potentially very exciting and could
signal a new way to help patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer in which
their tumour has not responded to standard treatments".
The research team then went on to show that the PARG inhibitor can
also be used in combination with other clinically accessible drugs, such
as CHK1 and WEE1 inhibitors, to kill ovarian cancer cells that were
taken directly from samples from patients treated at The Christie.
Dr. Robert Morgan, from The Christie, said: "We hope this work will
provide further impetus for developing a PARG inhibitor for use in human
trials, and also biomarkers that can be used to select the most
appropriate patients to receive such treatments in the future"
Source: Eurekalert