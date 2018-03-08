medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Novel Gene Therapy to Fight Cystic Fibrosis

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 3, 2018 at 12:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New stem cell transplantation and gene therapy may offer new hope in the fight against cystic fibrosis, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Stem Cell Research and Therapy.
Novel Gene Therapy to Fight Cystic Fibrosis
Novel Gene Therapy to Fight Cystic Fibrosis

The fight against cystic fibrosis (CF) has taken a major step forward, with pioneering research by University of Adelaide scientists showing that cells causing the debilitating genetic disorder could be successfully replaced with healthy ones.

The research applies cell transplantation therapy, normally used in bone marrow transplants to treat immunodeficiency disorders.

"There are 70,000 people worldwide living with CF for which there is currently no cure, and disease in the lungs is the major cause of poor health and a significantly shortened lifespan," says Dr Nigel Farrow, a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow from the University of Adelaide's Robinson Research Institute, who conducted the study alongside Associate Professor David Parsons head of the research team based in the Women's and Children's Hospital.

In Australia, one in every 2,500 babies has CF, and one in 25 people carry the defective gene. Even though carriers are not affected by the disorder, they may pass the gene to their children. If both parents are carriers, each of their children has a 1 in 4 chance of being born with the disorder.

"Our research which applies stem cell transplantation, involves harvesting adult stem cells from the lungs of CF patients, correcting them with gene therapy, and then reintroducing those cells back into the patient," says Dr. Farrow.

"The new transplanted adult stem cells pass on their healthy genes to their 'daughter cells' providing a constant means to replenish the airways with healthy cells, and thereby combatting the onset of cystic fibrosis airway disease," he said.

Working in mouse airways, the group successfully tested their new transplantation method, using a marker gene in place of the corrective CF gene in initial studies.

"The key to these successful transplantations was our innovative method; we first eliminated the existing surface cells, which then created the space required to introduce the new cells," says Dr. Farrow.

CF affects a person's lungs and digestive system causing a build-up of mucus that seriously impairs their breathing and significantly increases the chances of chest infections.

Patients such as Nathan Rae are required to undergo a range of regular therapies to help to alleviate the symptoms of CF.

"I have intensive daily physiotherapy to clear my airways, eat a nutritious high-fat, high-calorie diet with lots of extra salt and vitamins, and take drugs that help me digest my food," says Nathan.

"Exercise is really important, but as I regularly get chest infections, I have frequent hospital admissions, which inhibits my ability to exercise as much as I'd like," he says.

This pioneering research demonstrates that, in principle, human airway stem cells can be transplanted into the lining of the lungs.

"If we can perfect this technique, it will accelerate this exciting research which could significantly improve the lives of those living with cystic fibrosis and potentially combat this chronic life-limiting illness," says Dr. Farrow.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Specific Mutations To Benefit From New Drug

Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Specific Mutations To Benefit From New Drug

A new combination drug for cystic fibrosis has been approved by the USFDA in people ages 12 and older that can treat the underlying cause of the disease.

Simple Noninvasive Test can Help Personalize Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Simple Noninvasive Test can Help Personalize Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Personalized medications can now be developed by a simple non invasive test for cystic fibrosis found a new study

Now a Wearable Sweat Sensor Band is Here to Help Diagnose Cystic Fibrosis

Now a Wearable Sweat Sensor Band is Here to Help Diagnose Cystic Fibrosis

A wristband-type wearable sweat sensing band can help in the quick analysis of sweat and easy diagnosis of conditions like cystic fibrosis.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn errors of metabolism are genetic disorders that hamper the bodys metabolism resulting in severe clinical manifestations.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Reiki and Pranic Healing Genetic Testing of Diseases Pancreas Cystic Fibrosis Weaver Syndrome Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease Inborn Errors of Metabolism 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...