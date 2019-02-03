medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Novel Gene Therapy Can Automatically Correct Heart Rhythm Disorder

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 2, 2019 at 11:31 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed gene therapy uses an implanted LED device to automatically correct heart rhythm disorder, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Novel Gene Therapy Can Automatically Correct Heart Rhythm Disorder
Novel Gene Therapy Can Automatically Correct Heart Rhythm Disorder

The therapy detects fast arrhythmias in the atrium of a rat's heart and sends a signal to a LED device placed near the heart.

"The flash of light from this LED then causes the heart to generate an electric current itself to halt the arrhythmia," said lead investigator Daniel Pijnappels at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

"This is made possible by using gene therapy to introduce specific light-sensitive proteins into the heart. This restores the heart's normal rhythm immediately and automatically," he added.

According to the researchers, this could represent a great improvement on the current way of stopping atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common heart rhythm disorder in clinical practice. The current treatment, known as cardioversion, is based on administering an electric shock to the heart, which has to be done in the hospital under general anesthesia because of pain.

For many patients, this is the only treatment to immediately stop atrial fibrillation because drugs or operation are ineffective.

"The bioelectronic defibrillator can stop atrial fibrillation without an electrical shock. In this way, the heart can be reset in a fully automated manner and at any time," Pijnappels said.

"We anticipate that this treatment for atrial fibrillation could improve both the patient's quality of life and their prognosis," he added.

However, considerable research is still needed before a treatment can be arrived at that is suitable for human patients, the researchers noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm

Normal heart rate and rhythm can be measured by checking pulse on the wrist and evaluated with an electrocardiogram. Myths about heart rate can lead to anxiety.

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

World Heart Rhythm Week 2018 - Take Fainting to Heart

World Heart Rhythm Week 2018 observed from 4th to 10th June aims to raise awareness about arrhythmias or rhythm disturbances of the heart causing irregular heart beat

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Palpitations And Arrhythmias Reiki and Pranic Healing Genetic Testing of Diseases Heart Pancreas Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis 

What's New on Medindia

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

Health Benefits of Palm Sugar

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive