medindia

Novel Fabric Allows Wearers to Control Electronic Devices Through Clothing: Study

by Iswarya on  August 8, 2019 at 5:02 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New waterproof, breathable and antibacterial self-powered clothing may soon help you control electronic devices through clothing while also keeping you dry, fresh, fashionable, clean, and safe from the latest virus, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
Novel Fabric Allows Wearers to Control Electronic Devices Through Clothing: Study
Novel Fabric Allows Wearers to Control Electronic Devices Through Clothing: Study

"It is the first time there is a technique capable of transforming any existing cloth item or textile into a self-powered e-textile containing sensors, music players or simple illumination displays using simple embroidery without the need for expensive fabrication processes requiring complex steps or expensive equipment," said Ramses Martinez, an assistant professor in the School of Industrial Engineering and in the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering in Purdue's College of Engineering.

Show Full Article


"For the first time, it is possible to fabricate textiles that can protect you from rain, stains, and bacteria while they harvest the energy of the user to power textile-based electronics," Martinez said. "These self-powered e-textiles also constitute an important advancement in the development of wearable machine-human interfaces, which now can be washed many times in a conventional washing machine without apparent degradation.

Martinez said the Purdue waterproof, breathable and antibacterial self-powered clothing is based on omniphobic triboelectric nanogeneragtors (RF-TENGs) - which use simple embroidery and fluorinated molecules to embed small electronic components and turn a piece of clothing into a mechanism for powering devices. The Purdue team says the RF-TENG technology is like having a wearable remote control that also keeps odors, rain, stains, and bacteria away from the user.

"While fashion has evolved significantly during the last centuries and has easily adopted recently developed high-performance materials, there are very few examples of clothes on the market that interact with the user," Martinez said. "Having an interface with a machine that we are constantly wearing sounds like the most convenient approach for seamless communication with machines and the Internet of Things."

The technology is being patented through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization. The researchers are looking for partners to test and commercialize their technology. Their work aligns with Purdue's Giant Leaps celebration of the university's global advancements in artificial intelligence and health as part of Purdue's 150th anniversary. It is one of the four themes of the yearlong celebration's Ideas Festival, designed to showcase Purdue as an intellectual center solving real-world issues.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Smart Clothes Reduce Stress on Lower Back, Prevents Back Pain

The smart mechanized underwear works based on the science of biomechanics and advances in wearable technology.

Fragrance-releasing Fabric can Make Your Sweaty Gym Clothes Stink Less

Are your gym clothes still smell like sweat? Don't worry, new fragrance-releasing cotton fabric can emit a lemony citronella aroma upon contact with sweat and help get the stink out of your workout clothes.

Novel Muscle Reading Device Can Help Make Smart Clothes

Novel device can read human muscle's electrical activity and convert them into signals to aid in creating smart clothes.

Sydney Clothing Stores Factor in Good Looks for Potential Employees

A survey reveals that good looks were an important factor considered by would-be employers before deciding on a candidate

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Excess Coffee Consumption can Trigger Migraine Headache

Most Seniors with Dementia Live at Home: Here's Why

Eating More Plant-based Foods can Keep Heart Disease at Bay
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive