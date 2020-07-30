by Iswarya on  July 30, 2020 at 2:20 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Drug Targets for Fatal Brain Cancer Discovered
More than 200 genes with new and known roles in glioblastoma - the most aggressive brain cancer type offer promising new drug targets, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Genome Biology.

Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Addenbrooke's Hospital, and their collaborators engineered a new mouse model to show for the first time how a mutation in the well-known cancer gene, EGFR initiates glioblastoma and works with a selection from more than 200 other genes to drive cancer.

The results present the first mouse model of its kind, which is available for the research community to advance new treatments for this lethal form of brain cancer.


Glioblastoma prognosis is poor - the average patient survives for 12-18 months following diagnosis*.

New, targeted treatments and immunotherapies are currently being developed to help glioblastoma patients. It is still not known exactly why glioblastomas begin to grow.

In a new study, researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators created a new mouse model with glioblastoma to investigate which genes were implicated in cancer.

The model showed that the well-known cancer gene, EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) could alone initiate the brain tumors to grow in mice, resulting in tumors that were highly representative of human glioblastomas.

Dr. Imran Noorani, a corresponding author previously from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and now based at Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge, said: "We have created a new mouse model for studying the lethal human brain cancer, glioblastoma. For the first time, we showed that the familiar cancer gene, EGFR is capable of initiating glioblastoma, and we identified new driver genes whose potential for therapeutic targeting deserves further exploration."

To identify which genes help EGFR to drive cancer, the team used the PiggyBac transposon technique - a small section of DNA inserted into different parts of the genome to introduce mutations. This revealed more than 200 known and novel mutations in tumor suppressor genes that were working with EGFR to drive brain tumor growth, many of which present new drug targets.

The team compared the results with human genome sequences from glioblastoma patients and uncovered many genetic mutations found in both humans and mice. Human genomic data contains many mutations implicated in glioblastoma, without a clear indication of which specific mutations drive cancer. With the new mouse model, the team were able to narrow down on which mutations drive glioblastoma, which will focus future drug development.

Professor Allan Bradley, previously Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and now Chief Scientific Officer of Kymab and Professor in the Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge, said: "Glioblastoma patients urgently require new, targeted therapies. Unfortunately, glioblastoma tumors can become highly resistant to therapies that target specific molecules, as there are many other genetic drivers that can 'take over' progressing cancer. This new mouse model provides the missing link to translate findings from new potential treatments tested on mice to clinical trials."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Brain Metastasis
Brain metastases are caused by the spread of primary tumors to the brain. Lung, breast, melanoma are the three main tumors that cause brain metastases.
READ MORE
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...
READ MORE
"Reverse Engineered" Brain Cancer Cells Useful for Identifying New Drug Targets
'Reverse engineered' brain cancer cells have been developed that are useful for identifying new drug targets for developing treatments for glioblastoma, a very dangerous form of brain cancer.
READ MORE
Combination of Drugs may Improve Survival in Brain Cancer
Combined therapy of chemotherapy with hydroxyurea may significantly improve treatment for deadly brain tumor glioblastoma.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Drug ToxicityParkinsons DiseaseCancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentSignature Drug ToxicityCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBrainBrain Facts