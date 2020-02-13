Naegleria fowleri and Balamuthia mandrillaris are two types of amoebae that cause primary amoebic meningoencephalitis and granulomatous amoebic encephalitis. Despite the high mortality rate, there is currently no single effective drug available to fight these microbes. New compounds hold potential in treating encephalitis, according to a report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

Novel Drug Leads Could Combat Brain-eating Amoebae

‘New drug leads are effective against a wide spectrum of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites. And, attaching silver nanoparticles to the derivatives enhanced the antimicrobial activity.’

The researchers synthesized 34 new quinazolinone derivatives and studied their effects on N. fowleri and B. mandrillaris. Some of the new compounds were effective at killing the microorganisms and limiting the harm the pathogens could do to human cells in a Petri dish.



In some cases, attaching silver nanoparticles to the derivatives enhanced that activity. The most effective compounds contained chlorine, methyl or methoxy groups, and their toxicity for human cells was low. The researchers say their results show that quinazolinones are good candidates for drug development studies.



They are single-celled microorganisms that live in water and soil, and can enter the body through the nose or open wounds. These pathogens can then move to the central nervous system, where they destroy brain cells. In the very few cases that have been treated successfully, patients were given high doses of many different antimicrobials.