medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Novel Discovery Finds the Hidden Culprit in Heart Failure

by Iswarya on  January 11, 2019 at 10:31 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has identified a key molecule linked to dilated cardiomyopathy, a serious condition that accounts for one in five heart failure cases. The discovery can lead to new treatments tailored to patients with the condition. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Novel Discovery Finds the Hidden Culprit in Heart Failure
Novel Discovery Finds the Hidden Culprit in Heart Failure

The team identified a key molecule named PI3K alpha that binds to gelsolin an enzyme that can destroy filaments that help make up the structure of the heart's cells and suppresses it.

The condition decreases the heart's ability to pump blood because its main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened. Researchers studied the condition at the molecular level in animal models and in explanted human hearts and found that the pathway leading to dilated cardiomyopathy is common in all species. According to Oudit, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Heart Failure, the condition is caused by biomechanical stress, which activates the gelsolin enzyme.

"You need some gelsolin, but when it gets out of control, it destroys things. The molecule chews up the filaments, and you get really bad heart failure," said Oudit. "But we have also shown that when you suppress this molecule, you preserve your heart function. It's intact." Oudit said the potential impact on patient care is huge.

"By understanding these patients better, we'll hopefully be able to develop specific therapies for them," he said.

According to Oudit, there are currently no specific treatments for patients with heart failure. The same medications are used for all patients.

"But if we can now identify patients that have problems with this type of remodeling (dilated cardiomyopathy), we can target them specifically," he explained. "That's where we're heading down the road. And to take this research right from the molecule to our patients, it's very rewarding."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Cyanotic Heart Disease

Cyanotic heart disease is a group of congenital heart defects which occurs due to deoxygenated blood bypassing the lungs and entering the systemic circulation.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids

Diet and Colorectal Cancer: What is the Connection?

Superfood Pomegranate for Beauty and Wellness
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive