Phenylacetylglutamine (PAG) a gut microbe generated byproduct was found to be associated with the development of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and death, said Cleveland Clinic researchers. The study was published in Cell today.

Novel Diet-associated Gut-microbe Metabolite Linked to Cardiovascular Disease Discovered

‘Administering beta blockers to animal models with elevated phenylacetylglutamine (PAG) was shown to reverse cardiovascular endpoints driven by PAG. Additionally, researchers found that using gene editing technology or drugs to block PAG-receptor signaling significantly reduced clotting activity.’

Analyzing samples from more than 5,000 patients over three years revealed that elevated PAGln levels predicted subjects who went on to experienced adverse cardiac events like heart attack and stroke in the future, and also in those with type 2 diabetes (an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease). Animal model and microbe transplantation studies suggest the gut microbe-produced PAG can play an important role in driving cardiovascular disease.



The researchers also analyzed whole blood, platelet-rich plasma and isolated platelets from patient samples to understand how PAG affects cell processes. They then analyzed animal models of arterial injury to see how PAG induced cellular changes manifest into disease. Dr. Hazen and his team found that PAG enhanced platelet reactivity and clotting potential, which increases the likelihood of blood clots, a major cause of adverse cardiac events like heart attack and stroke. "Part of the reason we were so interested to have made this discovery is because we found that PAG binds to the same receptors as beta blockers, which are drugs commonly prescribed to help treat cardiac diseases." said Hazen.



"We believe our findings suggest that some of the benefits of beta blockers may be attributed to preventing PAG - related activity," said Hazen. "Beta blockers have been widely studied and are prescribed to many cardiac patients, but, to our knowledge, this is the first time that this mechanism has been suggested as an explanation for some of their benefits."



Phenylalanine is an amino acid found in many foods, including plant- and animal-based protein sources like meat, beans and soy. The researchers - led by Stanley Hazen, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Sciences in Lerner Research Institute and co-section head of Preventive Cardiology & Rehabilitation in the Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute - found that when phenylalanine is broken down by microbes in the gut, it produces a byproduct (metabolite) that ultimately shows up in blood called phenylacetylglutamine (PAG) that contributes to heart disease.