Novel Device Improves Blood Sugar Control Post removal of pancreas

Advertisement

Although approximately 50% of children with the condition respond to medical therapy, the other half require surgery for a partial or near total removal of their pancreas.At that point, patients can be treated with small amounts of insulin, the levels of which must be calculated by a caregiver.However, that approach involves a delay in care, and the swings between hypo- and hyperglycemia, the proper calculation of dosage and timing can be stressful for families.To overcome this, researchers from CHOP, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Boston University used bihormonal bionic pancreas (BHBP) in HI patients for quick treatment.Researchers enrolled 10 patients with HI and PPD. The patients spent two periods of three nights each using two methods of blood glucose control: one period using their own insulin pump, and one using the BHBP.Although the differences between the two periods were not large due to small sample size, the results showed a trend towardsThe patients in the study had varying levels of control of their blood glucose levels at the start of the study, but all patients were able to keep their levels in the appropriate range during the BHBP period. None of the patients experienced severe hypoglycemia during the BHBP period.Large studies using these promising results about new BHBP device in this population can establish the long-term benefits and the risks of the BHBP can be pursued.Source: Medindia