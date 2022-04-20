Novel Device for Hard-to-treat Brain Aneurysms

Advertisement

Novel Device for Side Aneurysms

"If the aneurysm has a wide neck, the coil might fall into the blood vessel and lead to clot formation and incomplete aneurysm occlusion. Many times, you end up putting a stent in the blood vessel to prevent the coils from falling out and to keep them compacted within the aneurysm. This can have its own complications and requires using blood thinners," says study lead author Nimer Adeeb, M.D., from the Department of Neurosurgery and Interventional Neuroradiology at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana.To overcome those limitations, a(WEB — that's bigger than the neck of the aneurysm) was developed. WEB device has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) forThe study team compared the WEB device in bifurcation and sidewall aneurysms using a large database from the WorldWideWEB consortium, spanning more than 10 years."We found out that there is no significant difference using the WEB device in sidewall aneurysms compared with bifurcation aneurysms. The results show that the WEB device is safe and effective to use for sidewall aneurysms. Our ultimate goal is to provide our patients with the best possible treatment for their brain aneurysms," says Adeeb.Source: Medindia