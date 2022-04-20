About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Novel Device for Hard-to-treat Brain Aneurysms

by Karishma Abhishek on April 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM
Traditionally used novel mesh plug for brain aneurysms is effective in treating aneurysms even on the side of the brain's blood vessel as per a study, published in the journal Radiology.

Aneurysms are defined as weakness followed by an abnormal bulging in the blood vessel wall that typically occurs where the vessel branches or bifurcates—where the vessel divides or forks into two branches. If untreated, an aneurysm can grow and rupture.

One of the common treatments of aneurysms involves placing tiny platinum coils. However, it has its limitations.

"If the aneurysm has a wide neck, the coil might fall into the blood vessel and lead to clot formation and incomplete aneurysm occlusion. Many times, you end up putting a stent in the blood vessel to prevent the coils from falling out and to keep them compacted within the aneurysm. This can have its own complications and requires using blood thinners," says study lead author Nimer Adeeb, M.D., from the Department of Neurosurgery and Interventional Neuroradiology at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Novel Device for Side Aneurysms

To overcome those limitations, a braided wire device known as the Woven EndoBridge (WEB — that's bigger than the neck of the aneurysm) was developed. WEB device has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for wide-neck intracranial bifurcation aneurysms.

The study team compared the WEB device in bifurcation and sidewall aneurysms using a large database from the WorldWideWEB consortium, spanning more than 10 years.

"We found out that there is no significant difference using the WEB device in sidewall aneurysms compared with bifurcation aneurysms. The results show that the WEB device is safe and effective to use for sidewall aneurysms. Our ultimate goal is to provide our patients with the best possible treatment for their brain aneurysms," says Adeeb.

Source: Medindia
