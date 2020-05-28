by Iswarya on  May 28, 2020 at 10:13 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Device can Simulate Filtering and Ion Transport Functions of Human Kidney
Novel device that simulates kidney function could expand, improve treatment options for patients in the final stage of renal disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Communications Materials.

"Basically we created a synthetic nephron - the structure that filters blood to disperse nutrients to the body and remove waste material," said Christa Hestekin, associate professor of chemical engineering and principal researcher.

"The system could work as a stand-alone device or in conjunction with peritoneal dialysis to control the chemistry of solutions used in treatment. And, minor modifications to the device could enable it to function as wearable and potentially implantable artificial kidney."


Hestekin works on a team including Jamie Hestekin, professor of chemical engineering; Ira Kurtz, professor of medicine and chief of nephrology at UCLA Health; and several students in the Ralph E. Martin Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Arkansas.

The researchers' system simulates the critical ion transport work of the nephron. As the structural and functional unit of the kidney, the nephron regulates blood chemistry through filtration of the blood that delivers ions and organic molecules to the body before generating urine to be excreted.

To simulate the filtration process, researchers inserted porous platinum meshes between two ion-exchange wafers to create a single electro deionization wafer that uses an electric field to force ions through membranes. The meshes serve as electrodes when voltage is applied. The mesh electrodes enabled independent control of transport chambers within the device, which in turn allowed researchers to select different ions and adjust transport rates independently.

Hestekin's team successfully tested the technology with several physiologically relevant ions, mimicking the specific control of ion transport by the kidney.

Combined with ultrafiltration, nanofiltration or reverse osmosis systems, the researchers' technology could be integrated into an artificial kidney, Hestekin said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37 million people in the United States suffer from some form of chronic kidney disease. Of these, about 700,000 people per year will develop end-stage renal disease, which requires dialysis or, as a last resort, a kidney transplant. The CDC reports that the average duration of patient survival on dialysis is slightly longer than seven years, and patients generally must wait about ten years to receive a donated kidney.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Chronic Renal Failure
Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.
READ MORE
Predicting Time Period To End Stage Renal Disease In Children With Kidney Disease
The KDIGO (Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes) guideline can help physician accurately predict the length of time till until a child with chronic kidney disease (CKD) will need to undergo a kidney transplant or start receiving dialysis, finds ...
READ MORE
Kidney Stones Linked With End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
Kidney stones are associated with the development of end stage renal disease, according to a recent study.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)