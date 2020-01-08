by Iswarya on  August 1, 2020 at 3:20 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Will be 'Reality' by the End of 2020: Fauci
Anthony Fauci, America's leading authority on the COVID-19 pandemic, has said he is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine for novel Coronavirus would be a reality by the end of this year, or as we go into 2021.

"I don't think it is dreaming, I believe it is a reality and will be shown to be a reality," Fauci told a House of Representatives committee about the expected timeline for the vaccine.

The administration of President Donald Trump has launched a program, Operation Warpspeed, to rapidly-produce a vaccine for Covid-19, which, he said, would have a vaccine ready by late fall (autumn) or early winter.


"From everything we've seen now, in the animal data, as well as the early human data we see, we are cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and as we go into 2020-21," Fauci said, responding to Democratic Representative Caroline Maloney's skepticism.

She cited the failure to develop a vaccine for HIV and the five-year delay for an Ebola vaccine to question the speed of developing one for Covid-19.

Fauci explained that there was a significant difference between HIV and coronavirus and how the body responds to them.

"I don't think you can compare them because the body does not make a very good immune response against HIV, so it makes vaccine development very difficult. Whereas, the body does make a robust immune response against coronavirus which tells us that, I believe, that we can get to that goal," he said.

Maloney asked if the US would manufacture Chinese and Russian vaccines, which she said, were being tested in Indonesia and Brazil.

Fauci was skeptical about them. "I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing the vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone, because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing, I think, is problematic at best," he said.

"We are going very quickly... I do not believe that there will be vaccines so far ahead of us that we will have to depend on other countries to get us vaccines," he said.

China and Russia have been accused by the US of hacking into US research organizations to steal vaccine information.

The US began a massive Phase 3 trial involving 30,000 volunteers this week of a vaccine developed by Moderna.

That vaccine and others are already being manufactured with US government aid.

Fauci said that the risk the US was taking with the vaccines was financial one by underwriting them and not a safety risk.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
US Very Close to Testing Coronavirus Vaccine, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump while addressing the daily White House coronavirus briefing said "we are very close to a vaccine", after noting vaccine trials taking place in the US, Germany.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Vaccine Ready Sans Key Trials, Claims Russian Military
The Russian Defence Ministry had claimed that it has developed a safe adenoviral vector-based vaccine, following clinical trials on a group of volunteers.
READ MORE
Trial on Coronavirus Vaccine Starts Monday: Govt Official
The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake