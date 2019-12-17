medindia

Novel Combination Treatment for Ewing Sarcoma Identified

by Iswarya on  December 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM Cancer News
Combination of chemo drug imatinib and the diabetes drug metformin shows the potential for treating Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive tumor, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cancer Letters.
Novel Combination Treatment for Ewing Sarcoma Identified

Although Ewing sarcoma has been studied for decades, it has no effective cure and a survival rate of just 20-30% for patients who relapse; furthermore, most treatments require surgical resections or amputation, and this impacts the quality of life of the patients.

But a research team at Houston Methodist aims to change those odds. A new possibility for treatment is proposed by Stephen Wong, Ph.D., John S. Dunn Sr. Presidential Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Engineering and professor of computer science and bioengineering in oncology at Houston Methodist.

He is proposing a combination of two well-known drugs as a new treatment option for Ewing sarcoma--the chemo drug imatinib and the diabetes drug metformin.

Source: Eurekalert

