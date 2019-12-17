Combination of chemo drug imatinib and the diabetes drug metformin shows the potential for treating Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive tumor, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cancer Letters.

Novel Combination Treatment for Ewing Sarcoma Identified

‘Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive tumor that commonly affects bones in teenagers and young adults, is diagnosed in around 225 American children and teens each year, accounting for about 1 percent of pediatric cancers.’

He is proposing a combination of two well-known drugs as a new treatment option for Ewing sarcoma--the chemo drug imatinib and the diabetes drug metformin.



Although Ewing sarcoma has been studied for decades, it has no effective cure and a survival rate of just 20-30% for patients who relapse; furthermore, most treatments require surgical resections or amputation, and this impacts the quality of life of the patients.