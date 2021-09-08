by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Cell Death-related Gene Signature Could Predict the Prognosis of Lung Cancer
Genes related to iron-dependent programmed cell death could be used as potential prognostic tools in detecting non-small cell lung cancers.

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide and is characterized by high mortality and poor prognosis. Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) accounts for about 40% of all lung cancers.

Previous studies have shown the role of ferroptosis in the regulation of cancer development. Ferroptosis refers to a type of programmed cell death dependent on iron.


For the current study, researchers from the Wenzhou Medical University obtained the RNA-seq transcriptome data of LUAD patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database.

They then used statistical and bioinformatics techniques to construct a multigene signature and survival models that assess the prognostic prediction efficiency of the gene clusters. LUAD patients from the GSE30219 dataset were used for validation purposes.

At the end of the study, they found that the gene set variation analysis (GSVA) of the tumor microenvironment could explain differences in the overall survival of LUAD patients.

"A novel prognostic model of 5 ferroptosis-related genes was constructed in this study. This model was shown to be independently associated with Overall Survival in both the TCGA and GSE30219 cohorts, providing a candidate model for predicting survival of LUAD patients. Our study may provide insight into the identification of therapeutic targets for LUAD," concludes the team.

The findings of this breakthrough research study were published in the journal Aging .



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.
READ MORE
Lung Cancer Screening
Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.
READ MORE
Lung Biopsy
The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.
READ MORE
Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)
Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz. ...
READ MORE
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingLung BiopsyLung CancerCancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentCancer FactsAsbestosisCancerTattoos A Body ArtPneumoconiosis