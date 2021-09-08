Novel Cell Death-related Gene Signature Could Predict the Prognosis of Lung Cancer

Genes related to iron-dependent programmed cell death could be used as potential prognostic tools in detecting non-small cell lung cancers.



Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide and is characterized by high mortality and poor prognosis. Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) accounts for about 40% of all lung cancers.

‘Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) accounts for about 40% of all lung cancers. Ferroptosis-related genes (FRGs) could serve as practical prognostic tools in LUAD.’





They then used statistical and bioinformatics techniques to construct a multigene signature and survival models that assess the prognostic prediction efficiency of the gene clusters. LUAD patients from the GSE30219 dataset were used for validation purposes.



At the end of the study, they found that the gene set variation analysis (GSVA) of the tumor microenvironment could explain differences in the overall survival of LUAD patients.



"A novel prognostic model of 5 ferroptosis-related genes was constructed in this study. This model was shown to be independently associated with Overall Survival in both the TCGA and GSE30219 cohorts, providing a candidate model for predicting survival of LUAD patients. Our study may provide insight into the identification of therapeutic targets for LUAD," concludes the team.



The findings of this breakthrough research study were published in the journal Aging .







Previous studies have shown the role of ferroptosis in the regulation of cancer development. Ferroptosis refers to a type of programmed cell death dependent on iron.