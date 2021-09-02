Novel Cancer Therapy ‘Farms’ Natural Killer Cells

Co-lead author of the study, Yoon-Tae Kang, Ph.D., a research fellow in chemical engineering said,One of the disadvantages of NK cells is that after injection, they are not able to infiltrate the tumor microenvironment. However, NK cell-derived exosomes contain the same cancer-killing molecules but they're much, much smaller and are able to penetrate into the tumors.Trying to isolate exosomes directly from the blood is a difficult process.The NK exosome harvesting system has three steps. In the first step, the natural killer (NK) cells are captured on a graphene oxide microfluidic chip developed at U-M. In the second step, the cells are incubated prompting them to release exosomes which are captured by tiny magnetic beads, called ExoBeads, which are coated with exosome-specific antibodies. The beads are then removed from the chip and the exosomes are seperated by a different process.By using a liquid biopsy system called Labyrinth developed at U-M, the circulating tumor cells from patient blood samples were isolated to evaluate the correlations between NK cells and exosomes, and circulating tumor cells.They also found that more tumor cells were in a sample indicate more NK exosomes were present. This shows that the presence of cancer stimulates the NK cells to produce the cancer-fighting exosomes.Additional experiments showed that circulating tumor cells in cell cultures were killed by the NK exosomes derived from patient samples.The researchers noted that the exosomes have good potential and can be further engineered and optimized to be more potent and efficient against cancer cells.Senior co-author Nithya Ramnath, MBBS, an oncologist and professor of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine said,Source: Medindia