by Pooja Shete on  February 9, 2021 at 12:58 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Cancer Therapy ‘Farms’ Natural Killer Cells
A new promising therapy has emerged that deploys the body's 'natural killer' immune cells to fight cancer. The researchers have developed the first systematic approach to catch natural killer cells and release cancer-killing packets called exosomes. These exosomes are thousand times smaller than the natural killer cells and are able to penetrate the cancer cell's defenses.

The research conducted at University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center and U-M College of Engineering is published in the journal Advanced Science.

A study conducted in which blood samples were collected from five patients with non-small cell lung cancer showed that the approach was able to capture natural killer cells on a microfluidic chip and use them to 'farm' the NK exosomes. The researchers were also able to demonstrate that the exosomes could effectively kill circulating tumor cells in cell cultures.


Co-lead author of the study, Yoon-Tae Kang, Ph.D., a research fellow in chemical engineering said, "Exosomes are small sacs of proteins and other molecules that are naturally released by almost every type of cell in the body. In this case, we wanted to expand our understanding of NK exosomes and try to harness their cancer-killing potential."

NK exosomes are stable and easy to modify for therapeutic purposes and they can also help in diagnosis and monitoring cancer.

One of the disadvantages of NK cells is that after injection, they are not able to infiltrate the tumor microenvironment. However, NK cell-derived exosomes contain the same cancer-killing molecules but they're much, much smaller and are able to penetrate into the tumors.

Harvesting Exosomes

Trying to isolate exosomes directly from the blood is a difficult process.

The NK exosome harvesting system has three steps. In the first step, the natural killer (NK) cells are captured on a graphene oxide microfluidic chip developed at U-M. In the second step, the cells are incubated prompting them to release exosomes which are captured by tiny magnetic beads, called ExoBeads, which are coated with exosome-specific antibodies. The beads are then removed from the chip and the exosomes are seperated by a different process.

By using a liquid biopsy system called Labyrinth developed at U-M, the circulating tumor cells from patient blood samples were isolated to evaluate the correlations between NK cells and exosomes, and circulating tumor cells.

The researchers found that more NK cells were present in the sample indicating fewer circulating tumor cells. They also found that more tumor cells were in a sample indicate more NK exosomes were present. This shows that the presence of cancer stimulates the NK cells to produce the cancer-fighting exosomes.

Additional experiments showed that circulating tumor cells in cell cultures were killed by the NK exosomes derived from patient samples.

The researchers noted that the exosomes have good potential and can be further engineered and optimized to be more potent and efficient against cancer cells.

Senior co-author Nithya Ramnath, MBBS, an oncologist and professor of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine said, " Immunotherapy approaches that target immune checkpoints have revolutionized cancer therapy for several cancers. However, only a small minority of patients exhibit a durable clinical benefit and cure. Preliminary studies with NK cells either by themselves or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors have, however, have shown only modest results. NK-derived exosomes, on the other hand, are able to home into tumors more effectively. The current paper represents a technological advance in the ability to harvest not only NK cells, but also NK derived exosomes that could help inform future immunotherapeutic approaches."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Natural Killer Cells May Offer Lifesaving Cancer Treatments to More Patients
Discovery of a novel way to make natural killer (NK) cells even more powerful by stimulating them with nanoparticles that multiply them and increase their killing ability can help develop lifesaving cancer treatments to thousands of patients.
READ MORE
Cancer Immunotherapy
Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Immunotherapy Drugs
Immunotherapy is a type of treatment method that works by using certain components of a person's immune system to treat the disease. There are two ways by which these therapies work: Activation immunotherapies ...
READ MORE
Novel Treatment Kills Lymphoma While Sparing Healthy Cells
For lymphoma treatment, the addition of molecule Sialyl-Lewis X to natural killer cells delays the growth of lymphomas.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentReiki and Pranic HealingCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant