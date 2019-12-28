medindia

Novel Biomarkers to Accurately Measure Dietary Intake of Key Bioactives Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 28, 2019 at 8:59 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have developed a new and objective way of measuring flavanol intake. This could help nutritional experts assess the link between these compounds and their health benefits at scale.
Novel Biomarkers to Accurately Measure Dietary Intake of Key Bioactives Discovered
Novel Biomarkers to Accurately Measure Dietary Intake of Key Bioactives Discovered

In the first study of its kind published in Nature Scientific Reports, researchers at the University of Reading, the University of California Davis and Mars, Incorporated have identified and validated the first biomarkers for flavanol- and procyanidin intake at scale.

Show Full Article


This research, recently presented at the International Conference on Polyphenols and Health 2019, validates the use of specific biomarkers to objectively and accurately estimate the intake of flavanols and procyanidins. These studies have been published amid a growing consensus that many nutritional epidemiological studies have considerable limitations due to their dependence on subjective self-reporting, uncertainty around food content data and the impact of food preparation on nutrient content.

To address these limitations, there is an urgent need for new methods that objectively measure the intake of specific nutrients in large populations. Using these newly developed biomarkers, researchers can now investigate the links between dietary intake of flavanols and procyanidins and associated health benefits at scale, without constraints inherent to past research approaches.

KEY FINDINGS

With this new method researchers can, for the first time, accurately assess dietary flavanol and procyanidin intake in humans

This research has also demonstrated that new biomarkers can be developed to improve the reliability and rigor of nutritional epidemiological research

With reliable biomarkers, researchers can now investigate the links between flavanol and procyanidins intake and health benefits in large-scale studies, free from limitations inherent to past research approaches

Flavanols and procyanidins are bioactive compounds naturally present in various foods including apples, blueberries, grapes, pears and cocoa. These compounds are being widely investigated for their health benefits. Researchers have now established the first method to assess actual bioactive intake, without relying on a surrogate. This will enable more accurate studies into links between dietary intake of flavanols and procyanidins and health benefits. Beyond investigating these compounds, this research has wide-reaching consequences for the field of nutritional epidemiologic studies more broadly.

Professor Gunter Kuhnle, Lead Investigator at the University of Reading, said: "If we can't objectively measure what people eat, we can't give evidence-based recommendations. We now know that previous approaches to measure dietary flavanols intake are simply not accurate. This new methodology has the potential to improve the study of how diet impacts human health by providing researchers with an accurate method for assessing the intake of bioactives and creating a way forward for more robust nutritional epidemiology standards."

Supporting Improvement in Cardiovascular Disease Prevention & Health

A strong body of evidence now suggests that flavanols can be beneficial for cardiovascular disease prevention and health maintenance, and recent data have shown that the monomer (?)-epicatechin is responsible for improvements in vascular function. This research, which has identified a new biomarker for (?)-epicatechin, opens up the possibility to investigate associations between (?)-epicatechin intake and health outcomes in large-scale observational studies. In the future this method could hold the potential to objectively assess dietary epicatechin adequacy as part of approaches for personalized nutrition goals.

Dr Javier Ottaviani, Research Associate at Mars, Incorporated added: "Mars has a long-term commitment to investigating a group of flavanols naturally present in cocoa. A series of comprehensive and collaborative studies now indicate that consuming flavanols, including (?)-epicatechin, could help maintain heart health. By using these new biomarkers, we can now more accurately assess how much of these beneficial compounds someone has actually consumed and more definitively investigate their impact on human health."

This research is a collaborative project between the University of Reading, the University of California Davis and Mars, Incorporated. This research sought to establish a validated methodology to objectively measure dietary intake of bioactive compounds. Research was conducted between 2014 and 2018. The study considered how bioactive compounds were metabolized and used these metabolites to develop the biomarkers to objectively measure flavanol intake.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Cocoa Flavanols Found in Chocolates Lowers Blood Pressure, Maintains Heart Health

Dietary intake of flavanols has been shown to have a beneficial effect on cardiovascular health but these compounds are often destroyed during normal food processing.

Cocoa Flavanols Maintain Cognitive Health

A diet rich in cocoa flavanols, can play an important role in maintaining cognitive health as people age.

Study Will Find Out Flavanol Effect on Heart

Researchers are planning a new study to find out whether cocoa flavanols found in dark chocolate can help check heart attacks and strokes.

Antioxidant Food Chart

Know the antioxidant value in foods and plan your daily menu with antioxidant rich foods to stay young and healthy. Antioxidants protect you from free radicals that trigger cell damage and diseases.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive