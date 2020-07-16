Novel Biomarker Tool for Early Cancer Detection

CREATE Health Cancer Center at Lund university has in collaboration with Immunovia AB developed a new technology combining the specificity of antibodies with the sensitivity of next-generation sequencing. The technology will pave the way for the next generation of biomarker discovery program in cancer, where there is still a tremendous unmet need.
‘The new biomarker discovery tool analyzes proteins in serum samples using a combination of antibodies and genomics. This will increase the possibilities and success rate to find tumors earlier.’
"We have for years been developing advanced diagnostic approaches for multiplexed analysis of serum proteins, using a single drop of blood, for the purpose of early diagnosis of complex disease, in particular cancer. There is massive amount of information in blood and our combination of proteomics and genomics will open up for rapidly associating early tumor development with protein signatures. This in turn will benefit the patients with a more favorable outcome and overall survival. We are very excited with this novel next generation of biomarker discovery tool", says Professor Carl Borrebaeck, director of CREATE Health Cancer Center at Lund University.
The novel approach, denoted ProMIS, Protein detection using Multiplex Immunoassay in Solution, circumvents the inherent technical problems in conventional biomarker research traditionally utilizing biomatrices, e.g. planar- or bead-based arrays, by instead profiling serum proteins in solution . Since the entire process can be performed in solution most inherent problems traditionally present using solid support is avoided. ProMIS utilizes scFv antibody fragments tagged with a DNA barcode. The barcoded scFvs are mixed with biotinylated serum proteins coupled to streptavidin-coated magnetic beads, and bound antibodies are detected, using next generation sequencing (NGS). The combination of proteomics (antibodies) and genomics (NGS) will uniquely result in both a multiplex and ultra-sensitive read-out which in turn will increase the possibilities and success rate to find tumors earlier. This will benefit both patient and society.
Source: Eurekalert