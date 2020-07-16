by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Biomarker Tool for Early Cancer Detection
A new generation biomarker tool analysis serum proteins in solution using antibodies and next-generation sequencing. It helps in the early diagnosis of cancer. Developed by researchers at Lund University in Sweden, the new technology allows in sensitive, quick and cost-effective identification of cancer biomarkers. The research is published in Nature Communication Biology.

Today, every third person will get cancer in their lifetime, and the current trend suggests that in a few years that number will be one in two. If diagnosed earlier than today, a majority of cancer cases would have a much more favorable outcome for patients. WHO has projected that a third of all cancers could be cured if diagnosed already at tumor stage I/II, that is, asymptomatic patients.

CREATE Health Cancer Center at Lund university has in collaboration with Immunovia AB developed a new technology combining the specificity of antibodies with the sensitivity of next-generation sequencing. The technology will pave the way for the next generation of biomarker discovery program in cancer, where there is still a tremendous unmet need.


"We have for years been developing advanced diagnostic approaches for multiplexed analysis of serum proteins, using a single drop of blood, for the purpose of early diagnosis of complex disease, in particular cancer. There is massive amount of information in blood and our combination of proteomics and genomics will open up for rapidly associating early tumor development with protein signatures. This in turn will benefit the patients with a more favorable outcome and overall survival. We are very excited with this novel next generation of biomarker discovery tool", says Professor Carl Borrebaeck, director of CREATE Health Cancer Center at Lund University.

The novel approach, denoted ProMIS, Protein detection using Multiplex Immunoassay in Solution, circumvents the inherent technical problems in conventional biomarker research traditionally utilizing biomatrices, e.g. planar- or bead-based arrays, by instead profiling serum proteins in solution . Since the entire process can be performed in solution most inherent problems traditionally present using solid support is avoided. ProMIS utilizes scFv antibody fragments tagged with a DNA barcode. The barcoded scFvs are mixed with biotinylated serum proteins coupled to streptavidin-coated magnetic beads, and bound antibodies are detected, using next generation sequencing (NGS). The combination of proteomics (antibodies) and genomics (NGS) will uniquely result in both a multiplex and ultra-sensitive read-out which in turn will increase the possibilities and success rate to find tumors earlier. This will benefit both patient and society.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Head and Neck Cancers
Head and neck cancers usually occur in the squamous cells lining the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck.
READ MORE
HER2 Positive Breast Cancer
HER2-positive breast cancer is characterized by excessive production of the HER2 protein by the breast cancer cells. It is diagnosed by immunological tests and treated by novel targeted therapies.
READ MORE
Heart Cancer
Malignant heart cancer is extremely rare. Benign tumors of the heart too are rare, with early detection and removal being the key to survival.
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant