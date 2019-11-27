medindia

Novel Approach Enables Quick Detection of Celiac Antibodies

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 27, 2019 at 6:13 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel diagnostic method RFS (Rapid FRET serodiagnostics) aids in the rapid on-site measurement of antibodies, according to the team of researchers from the University of Helsinki. This approach could revolutionize the serodiagnosis of microbial, autoimmune and allergic disorders, including celiac disease.
Novel Approach Enables Quick Detection of Celiac Antibodies
Novel Approach Enables Quick Detection of Celiac Antibodies

MOST PATIENTS ARE UNAWARE OF THEIR CELIAC DISEASE

Show Full Article


Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder typically presenting as non-specific gastrointestinal symptoms. It affects approximately 1 % of world population, with more than 90 % of patients undiagnosed. Even in affluent countries, more than half of celiacs are unaware of their disease. Delayed diagnosis is associated with impaired quality of life and persistent symptoms even after treatment.

Screening of celiac disease is recommended for patients with e.g. gastrointestinal symptoms or other autoimmune diseases as well as for the first-degree relatives of celiac patients. The screening test involves measurement of disease-specific antibodies from a blood sample.

EASY AND FASTER DETECTION OF CELIAC DISEASE ANTIBODIES

Researchers gathered samples from 70 celiacs at the Kuopio University Hospital, half from children and half from adults. Control samples from healthy donors were also collected. The samples were measured using the new assay and results compared with two currently used methods.

"The performance of the test was comparable to that of current methods. The prevailing method involves transporting the sample to a central laboratory and a multi-step procedure taking hours. With the new method, results can be achieved in less than half an hour by simply combining the sample and a reagent mix, waiting for a while and reading the result.", Juuso Rusanen, MD, explains. He continues:

"We hope our rapid method could lower the threshold for screening of celiac disease and thus help overcome the vast underdiagnosis of this relatively common condition."

"Additionally, this is the first time the new method has been used for diagnostics of autoimmune disease. This is a promising result, and prompts the development of similar tests for diagnostics of other autoimmune disorders", Rusanen points out.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

What's New on Medindia

Aerobic Exercise and Heart-healthy Diet can Prevent Memory Problems

Coffee Consumption Lowers Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

Dengue and Dengue Fever
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive