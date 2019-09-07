medindia

Novel Anticancer Agents Control Tumor Growth Nearly in All Cancers

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 9, 2019 at 9:11 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel set of MYC promoter G-quadruplex stabilizers found to have anticancer activity in human cancer cell cultures, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Novel Anticancer Agents Control Tumor Growth Nearly in All Cancers
Novel Anticancer Agents Control Tumor Growth Nearly in All Cancers

A gene called MYC has become one of the hottest targets for cancer researchers around the world. MYC is known to drive tumor growth in nearly all cancer types - but successfully targeting the gene has proven to be a challenge. One that has been baffling researchers for more than three decades.

Show Full Article


"We are striving to discover effective anticancer agents," said Mark Cushman, a distinguished professor of medicinal chemistry in Purdue's College of Pharmacy, who helps lead the research team. "The ability to incorporate MYC promoter G-quadruplex stabilizing activity into existing topoisomerase I inhibitors has shown promise in making them more potent as anticancer agents and in making cancer cells less likely to become resistant to them."

The Purdue team discovered potential anticancer agents that target the MYC promoter G-quadruplex and downregulate the expression of the MYC oncogene, which is overexpressed in cancer and is associated with almost all aspects of cancer development. The work has been supported by the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health.

Cushman, whose cancer research work contributed to his election as a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, said they discovered a novel class of indenoisoquinoline MYC promoter G-quadruplex stabilizers in collaboration with Danzhou Yang. Some of them also inhibit topoisomerase I, an enzyme that facilitates DNA replication and is produced in greater amounts in cancer cells.

"Targeting promoter G-quadruplexes offers a relatively new and exciting strategy to inhibit the critical oncogene expression in cancer cells," said Yang, the Martha and Fred Borch Chair of Cancer Therapeutics in Purdue's College of Pharmacy, who led the research with Cushman. "We hope to combine the potency of the DNA-targeted drugs and selectivity of molecular-targeted approaches for new cancer therapeutics."

Yang and Cushman, both members of the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research, said the agents they discovered could be used in helping to treat nearly every type of cancer. Some of the technology from their work has been licensed to Gibson Oncology LLC through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization.

Some of the work Cushman and his team previously developed led to three anticancer agents that are in clinical trials. The MYC innovation will greatly enhance interest in these anticancer agents within the scientific community and will also contribute to the understanding of how they work.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Drug Used in Treating Breast and Kidney Cancer may also be Effective for Cancers Caused by Myc Gene Mutation

A new study reveals that more than 15 percent of cancers caused by alterations in Myc gene could be treated by with drugs that are used in treating some forms of breast and kidney cancers.

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviolas health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more about this versatile plant that has cancer-curing properties among other health benefits.

Neutropenic Sepsis

Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer Neutropenic Sepsis 

What's New on Medindia

Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk

Home Remedies for Ringworm

Home Remedies for Dry Scalp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive