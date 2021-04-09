by Dr Jayashree on  September 4, 2021 at 11:40 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel AI-Driven Heart Failure Diagnosis
Using artificial intelligence (AI), researchers have developed a new way to identify patients with heart failure who will benefit from treatment with beta-blockers. This finding is published in the journal The Lancet.

The prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) is expected to double in the coming decades so better identification of patient subgroups that could benefit from therapy is critical to address this unsustainable burden on health-care services.

Team led by the cardAIc group, a multi-disciplinary team of clinical and data scientists at the University of Birmingham and the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, aiming to integrate AI techniques to improve the care of cardiovascular patients conducted a new study.


For the study, 15,669 patients with heart failure and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (low function of the heart's main pumping chamber) were involved. Researchers used a series of AI techniques to "deeply interrogate" data from clinical trials.

Of the patients, 12,823 of which were in normal heart rhythm and 2,837 of which had AF, a heart rhythm condition commonly associated with heart failure that leads to worse outcomes.

The AI-based approach combined neural network-based variational autoencoders and hierarchical clustering within an objective framework, and with detailed assessment of robustness and validation across all the trials.

The results showed that the AI approach could take account of different underlying health conditions for each patient as well as the interactions of these conditions. This will help to isolate patient's response to beta-blocker therapy.

Development of these new AI approaches is important for improving the care for heart failure patients. In the future this could even lead to personalised treatment for each individual patient, taking account of their particular health circumstances to improve their well-being.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
READ MORE
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator
An Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator is an implantable cardiac device which defibrillates the heart in case of life-threatening arrhythmias.
READ MORE
Drinking Water Helps Prevent Heart Failure
Drinking sufficient water and staying well-hydrated could reduce the risk of developing heart failure, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Plant-based Dinner Lowers Heart Disease Risk by 10 Percent
People who consume a plant-based diet for dinner are at lower risk of heart disease by ten percent. Eating lots of saturated fat, processed meats and added sugars can raise your cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
READ MORE
Infective Endocarditis
Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Congenital Heart DiseaseHeartHealthy HeartPulmonary Arterial HypertensionStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisInfective EndocarditisCough Symptom EvaluationPericarditis