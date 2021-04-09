Novel AI-Driven Heart Failure Diagnosis

‘The novel artificial intelligence (AI) approach has a clear potential in heart failure treatment.’

For the study, 15,669 patients with heart failure and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (low function of the heart's main pumping chamber) were involved. Researchers used a series of AI techniques to "deeply interrogate" data from clinical trials.Of the patients, 12,823 of which were in normal heart rhythm and 2,837 of which had AF, a heart rhythm condition commonly associated with heart failure that leads to worse outcomes.The AI-based approach combined neural network-based variational autoencoders and hierarchical clustering within an objective framework, and with detailed assessment of robustness and validation across all the trials.The results showed thatDevelopment of these new AI approaches is important for improving the care for heart failure patients. In the future this could even lead to personalised treatment for each individual patient, taking account of their particular health circumstances to improve their well-being.Source: Medindia