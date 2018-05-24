Novel Adipokine Promotes Insulin Resistance and Inflammation

An international research team has identified a novel adipokine that favors the development of insulin resistance and systemic inflammation. In cases of severe obesity, this adipokine is secreted by the adipocytes of the abdominal fat tissue and released into the bloodstream. The new findings could contribute to the development of alternative approaches for the treatment of diseases caused by obesity. The study is published in the journal Diabetologia.

More than 2.8 million people die each year due to conditions related to overweight and



‘The study for the first time shows how the protein molecule WISP1 directly impairs insulin action in muscle cells and in the liver and thus leads to reduced insulin sensitivity.’ The researchers showed for the first time how the protein molecule Wingless-type signaling pathway protein-1 (WISP1) directly impairs insulin action in muscle cells and in the liver and thus leads to reduced insulin sensitivity. Already in 2015, the team led by the physician Rudovich and the biologist Pivovarova identified WISP1 as another possible link between obesity and systemic inflammatory responses . WISP1 was previously associated with the regulation of bone growth, the development of certain types of cancers and pulmonary fibrosis.



The current study shows that WISP1 cancels insulin-induced inhibition of glucose production (gluconeogesis) in murine hepatocytes and glycogen synthesis in human muscle cells. The synthesis quantity of the WISP1 protein correlates with the blood glucose levels in the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) and with the circulating level of heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), an enzyme that promotes systemic inflammation, especially in obesity. "We suspect that increased WISP1 production from abdominal fat could be one of the reasons why overweight people often have an impaired glucose metabolism," said first author Tina Hörbelt of the German Diabetes Center Düsseldorf, a partner of the DZD. "One possible cause of increased WISP1 production and secretion from the abdominal fat cells could be the poor oxygen supply (hypoxia) of the tissues. This could lead to systemic inflammatory responses," explained DIfE researcher Pivovarova.



The new findings open up alternative approaches to the treatment of diseases caused by obesity. "For example, novel drugs could target and specifically prevent the WISP1 effect on muscles and liver cells and thus lead to improved insulin action in these tissues," said Rudovich, head diabetologist and endocrinologist at Spital Bülach. "However, it is still a long way from basic research to a viable treatment", the physician added. Nevertheless, the new findings would already contribute to a better understanding of the relationships between obesity, the immune system and metabolic diseases.







