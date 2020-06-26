by Iswarya on  June 26, 2020 at 3:46 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Northern Railways Install Emergency Alarm System in Shakurbasti Rail Isolation Coaches
As COVID-19 patients start to visit at the isolation coaches stationed at Shakurbasti Railway Station, officials said they had placed an emergency alarm system in each coach, which will help the patients call the staff for help.

A display board with light and sound connection has been installed in the other corner of the coach that will let the doctor and medical staff know about any call by the patient.

In case of emergency, as soon as the patient uses this alarm system, the red light outside the box will light up, apart from making a loud noise.


Simultaneously, the information will reach the display board in the doctors' coach along with the coach (ward) number. The medical staff will thus be able to immediately attend the patient in an emergency.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar, said that during an inspection of these coaches, General Manager of North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary suggested installing an alarm system in each of the coaches.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

EmergencyAlarming Facts about Road Traffic AccidentsRoad Traffic Accidents and Road SafetyWomen More Prone to Road Rage