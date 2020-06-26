Northern Railways Install Emergency Alarm System in Shakurbasti Rail Isolation Coaches

As COVID-19 patients start to visit at the isolation coaches stationed at Shakurbasti Railway Station, officials said they had placed an emergency alarm system in each coach, which will help the patients call the staff for help.



A display board with light and sound connection has been installed in the other corner of the coach that will let the doctor and medical staff know about any call by the patient.

‘Northern Railway has installed an emergency alarm system in its isolation coaches at Shakur Basti to alert doctors of any emergency circumstance involving a patient.’





Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar, said that during an inspection of these coaches, General Manager of North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary suggested installing an alarm system in each of the coaches.



In case of emergency, as soon as the patient uses this alarm system, the red light outside the box will light up, apart from making a loud noise.