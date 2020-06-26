Northern Railways Install Emergency Alarm System in Shakurbasti Rail Isolation Coaches

In case of emergency, as soon as the patient uses this alarm system, the red light outside the box will light up, apart from making a loud noise.
‘Northern Railway has installed an emergency alarm system in its isolation coaches at Shakur Basti to alert doctors of any emergency circumstance involving a patient.’
Simultaneously, the information will reach the display board in the doctors' coach along with the coach (ward) number. The medical staff will thus be able to immediately attend the patient in an emergency.
Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar, said that during an inspection of these coaches, General Manager of North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary suggested installing an alarm system in each of the coaches.
Source: IANS