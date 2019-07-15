medindia

Nonmedical Prescription Opioid Use Inclines Youth to Heroin Use Later

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 15, 2019 at 6:44 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

High school students who use nonmedical opioids are likely to use heroin in their adolescence. Heroin is a drug with substantial addiction potential that poses extensive medical, psychological, social, and legal consequences.

The main objective of the study is to determine whether nonmedical prescription opioid use is associated with subsequent initiation of heroin use in adolescents.

This observational study used data from a survey of behavioral health that included students from 10 Los Angeles-area high schools to examine whether nonmedical prescription opioid use was associated with later risk of heroin use in adolescents.

Adam M. Leventhal, Ph.D., of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

In this 8-wave cohort study of 14-year-old and 15-year-old high school students in Los Angeles, California, who had never used heroin at baseline, youth reporting no, prior, and current nonmedical prescription opioid use during high school exhibited estimated cumulative probabilities of subsequent heroin use initiation by end of the 42-month follow-up of 1.7%, 10.7%, and 13.1%, respectively.

Nonmedical prescription opioid use was prospectively associated with subsequent heroin use initiation during 4 years of adolescence among Los Angeles youth. Further research is needed to understand whether this association is causal.
Nonmedical Prescription Opioid Use Inclines Youth to Heroin Use Later
Nonmedical Prescription Opioid Use Inclines Youth to Heroin Use Later


Source: Eurekalert

Show Full Article



Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Employment Status Linked to Risk for Misuse of Opioids and Stimulants

Employment status is a factor in nonmedical use of prescription opioids and prescription stimulants.

Study Says Recovery Housing and Treatment Programs Reduce Relapse Among Recovering Opioid Addicts

Drug-free recovery housing and day-treatment programs reduce relapse among individuals with substance abuse disorders, shows research.

Suboxone Effective in Treating Painkiller Addiction

Buprenorphine-naloxone (Suboxone) medication is found to be effective in treating individuals addicted to prescription painkillers, shows report published in Archives of General Psychiatry.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Living-donor Liver Transplant Offers Many Advantages over Deceased Donor

Home Remedies for Ear Blockage

Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive