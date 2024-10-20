About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Noncommunicable Diseases Behind 90% of Deaths in Western Pacific

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 20 2024 11:45 PM

Noncommunicable Diseases Behind 90% of Deaths in Western Pacific
A new World Health Organization (WHO) report highlights that noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer are responsible for nearly 90% of deaths in the Western Pacific region. This alarming statistic underscores the growing impact of NCDs on public health in the region (1 Trusted Source
Noncommunicable diseases

Go to source).
"While infectious diseases and injuries were previously major causes of illness and death in the Western Pacific, the region is undergoing a significant epidemiological shift," said the Health Statistics in the Western Pacific Region 2023: Monitoring Health for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Warning Labels on Junk Food Help Curb Childhood Obesity in India
Warning Labels on Junk Food Help Curb Childhood Obesity in India
Obesity is a result of imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended. The only way to control this growing epidemic of obesity is by establishing scientific cut-off limits for harmful ingredients and FOPL on packaged products.

WHO Report Exposes NCD Crisis

  It added that the region is also experiencing rapid population aging, as it is home to more than 245 million people aged 65 and older, many of whom are living with NCDs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said that alcohol and tobacco use remains a major risk factor for NCDs. Consumption of alcohol in the region has risen by 40 percent since 2000.

While tobacco use declined from 28 percent of adults smoking in 2000 to 22.5 percent in 2022, this was still above the global average of 20.9 percent.

Steps to reduce Non-communicable Diseases by One-third by 2030
Steps to reduce Non-communicable Diseases by One-third by 2030
Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are spreading across nations. Taking necessary precautions and by providing interventions can help reduce NCDs.
Mental health issues along with environment- and climate-related health concerns also affect the population, the report added.

"The issue of NCDs is not an easy fix, but we can all work together to address this rising tide of NCDs," WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Saia Ma'u Piukala told a press conference.

Advertisement
UN Must Adopt Mental Health, Insist World Experts
UN Must Adopt Mental Health, Insist World Experts
Mental illness and drug abuse can inflict chaos in global societies and economies hence the UN General Assembly ought to allot a special session to the issue, global health experts agreed on Tuesday.
Piukala also blamed the increasing number of NCDs on imported processed foods. "There is a shift from locally planted and healthy food and fishing to processed foods. For many, processed food is part of their daily life.

This is not an easy fix unless we address the social and commercial determinants," he added.

Advertisement
Stressed and Craving Junk Food? It Might Be Making Your Anxiety Worse
Stressed and Craving Junk Food? It Might Be Making Your Anxiety Worse
A study finds that high-fat diets can disrupt gut bacteria, increase anxiety, and alter brain chemistry.
Reference:
  1. Noncommunicable diseases - (https:www.who.int/health-topics/noncommunicable-diseases#tab=tab_1)


Source-IANS


Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement