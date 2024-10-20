Noncommunicable Diseases Behind 90% of Deaths in Western Pacific

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Almost 77% of all NCD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

A new World Health Organization (WHO) report highlights that noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer are responsible for nearly 90% of deaths in the Western Pacific region. This alarming statistic underscores the growing impact of NCDs on public health in the region ()."While infectious diseases and injuries were previously major causes of illness and death in the Western Pacific, the region is undergoing a significant epidemiological shift," said the Health Statistics in the Western Pacific Region 2023: Monitoring Health for the Sustainable Development Goals.It added that theas it is home to more than 245 million people aged 65 and older, many of whom are living with NCDs, Xinhua news agency reported.The report said that alcohol and tobacco use remains a major risk factor for NCDs. Consumption of alcohol in the region has risen by 40 percent since 2000.While tobacco use declined from 28 percent of adults smoking in 2000 to 22.5 percent in 2022, this was still above the global average of 20.9 percent.Mental health issues along with environment- and climate-related health concerns also affect the population, the report added."The issue of NCDs is not an easy fix, but we can all work together to address this rising tide of NCDs," WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Saia Ma'u Piukala told a press conference.Piukala also blamed the"There is a shift from locally planted and healthy food and fishing to processed foods. For many, processed food is part of their daily life.This is not an easy fix unless we address the social and commercial determinants," he added.Source-IANS