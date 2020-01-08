Are Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Obesity And Diabetes Linked?

A major hurdle for scientists is understanding the causal relationships between NAFLD, diabetes and obesity, which are often presented together in patients and treated as comorbidities.Without a clear understanding of their causal relationship and root cause, drug development may fail.Faculty from Wayne State University's Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences are leading a team of researchers to understand the causal relationships between these three diseases in hopes of developing a treatment.Wanqing Liu, Ph.D., associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Wayne State, along with his collaborators from the University of Michigan, Eugene Y. Chen, Ph.D. and Cristen Willer, Ph.D., recently published the paper, "Causal relationships between NAFLD, T2D and obesity have implications for disease subphenotyping," in the Journal ofthat attempts to understand the molecular causes of NAFLD.The team conducted a large-scale genomic analysis called Mendelian randomization, a strategy similar to a randomized clinical trial that relies on a naturally occurred randomization of genetic alleles in human populations.said Liu.The team discovered that NAFLD can be separated into at least two subtypes, those mainly caused by 'nature' (genetics) and those caused by 'nurture' (metabolic syndrome such as T2D or obesity as a primary cause).Genetically driven NAFLD can promote the development of an atypical type of diabetes that is characterized by hyperglycemia, but not necessarily insulin resistance.Surprisingly, NAFLD does not lead to overall obesity, but rather promotes the development of central obesity. This NAFLD subtype is also characterized by a lower blood level of cholesterol.In the 'nurture' model, both T2D and obesity or central obesity can lead to the development of NAFLD. In this case, NAFLD may be secondary to T2D or obesity.To further verify these findings, Liu and his team developed a genetically engineered mouse model with a human mutation created in the patatin like phospholipase domain containing 3 (PNPLA3) gene, a known genetic cause for NAFLD in humans.Working with this model along with a team from Charlie Dong Ph.D.'s lab at the Indiana University School of Medicine, the researchers confirmed findings discovered in human genomic data.said Liu.The team also found that NAFLD caused by the PNPLA3 gene mutation may actually develop a late-onset type 1 diabetes rather than the typical T2D characterized by insulin resistance. While this must be further clarified clinically in human patients, it is a reminder that many T2D patients may be misdiagnosed and their treatment should be altered accordingly.In addition to Wanqing Liu, authors of the paper include Zhipeng Liu, Ph.D., and Yang Zhang, Ph.D., a graduate student and postdoctoral fellow of the Liu lab, respectively; and Sarah Graham, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow of Willer's group. Other coauthors include Drs. Xiaokun Wang (postdoctoral fellow of the Liu lab), Defeng Cai (visiting scholar of the Liu lab), Menghao Huang (postdoctoral fellow of the Dong lab), as well as Roger Pique-Regi, Ph.D., associate professor of the Center of Molecular and Medical Genetics at Wayne State.Source: Newswise