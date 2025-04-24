Non-Traumatic Comas: Pediatric Tragedy That Africa Can’t Ignore

African children in coma still face deadly odds—with little improvement despite advances in malaria control.

Every year, thousands of children across Africa fall into a, without warning. Despite decades of progress in disease control, these quiet emergencies still end in tragedy far too often. Now, a powerful new study spanning 50 years and 30 countries reveals why we must act—and why we can no longer afford to look away().A study published inreveals that the death rate due to malaria infection in African children has remained unchanged for nearly fifty years, with nearly one in every five children dying. This is the largest analysis ofin African children to date.A Malawi study reveals cerebral malaria is the leading cause of febrile coma, with over. Children with malaria andare more likely to. The study calls for urgent re-consideration of frontline management and immediate antibiotics.The University of Liverpool's study highlights the importance ofin managing life-threatening brain infections, highlighting the need for coordinated strategies and investment.Source-Eurekalert