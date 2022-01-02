About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Non-Surgical Facelifts - The Future of Beauty Treatments

by Hannah Joy on February 1, 2022 at 8:09 PM
Non-Surgical Facelifts - The Future of Beauty Treatments

People might prefer non-surgical facelifts than the plastic surgery, reveals a new study. Read on to know more about the different types of non-surgical facelifts available in India.

Whenever a survey is conducted to determine how satisfied people are with their appearance, a majority of people respond negatively. Few, if any, people are completely satisfied with their appearance -- most want sharper or smaller noses, well-structured cheekbones, less sagging skin at the neck, less wrinkled foreheads, crow's feet to be less prominent, and so on.

Most of us learn to live with them, but for some, they are a constant source of anxiety. Why be concerned when a majority of these concerns can be alleviated by a simple cycle of dermatologist visits and non-invasive treatments?

Non-surgical facelifts

Non-surgical facelifts, which are made up of a combination of minimally invasive procedures, have been popular for years. They are intended to refresh people's looks at a fraction of the cost of plastic surgeries and with minimal discomfort or danger.
When comparing surgical facelifts to non-surgical facelifts, the primary distinction is that the former requires general anaesthesia and a hospital stay, whereas the latter does not. Thus, with non-invasive facelifts, you go to the clinic, have the treatment, and then go home. There is some post-treatment discomfort and care required, but it is minimal. Despite their non-surgical designation, these facelifts are well-known for their subtle yet noticeable effects that make your face appear much younger than it was before the treatment.

Types of non-surgical facelifts on offer

Today, you can choose from a variety of non-invasive facelift treatments to address a variety of beauty concerns, such as scarring, even from chronic acne, large visible pores, lax skin, deep wrinkles or fine lines, thinning lips and so on. Some of the most well-known ones in the Indian market are:

Botox: Botox, arguably the most well-known of these procedures, is known for its wrinkle-reducing properties. Botox is usually the prescription for relaxing the targeted muscle, and you will notice vanished lines and smoother skin within two weeks of the treatment, whether it is smoothing age-related forehead creases, deep or fine crow's feet, or frown marks.

Fat Injections: What better way to plump up your face than to use fatty tissue from your own body? This fatty tissue is extracted through liposuction from, say, your thigh, after which the cells are processed and injected into the area of the face that requires augmentation. Because the cells are living tissue, they quickly adhere to the existing facial tissues, resulting in a youthful appearance.

Bio-remodeler or skin booster treatment: Profhilo is a bio-remodeler that is a pure dose of hyaluronic acid (HA) that is injected directly into your skin; anywhere you want more youthful skin than before. The skin booster Profhilo, which is ultra-hydrating by nature HA, works to stimulate collagen production, which has slowed with age. This, in turn, improves the tone of your skin and restores its radiance and elasticity. All you see is plump, dewy skin that is incredibly smooth. The effects of a single dose have been shown to last for up to six months. If you keep up with the treatment on a regular basis, your skin will always look young and smooth. It is safe to use on your face, hands, decollate and neck.

When you're in a good mood, you perform much better. And if looking good makes you feel better, don't put it off-simply contact your dermatologist and request a non-invasive therapy. You will not be sorry.



Source: IANS
