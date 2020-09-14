Non-invasive Electrical Brain Stimulations Reduces Dyslexia

Dyslexia is caused due to numerous reasons like impairment in the brain's ability to translate images received from the eyes or ears into understandable language but the main reason is a phonological deficit, characterized by a difficulty in processing language sounds. It is associated with changes in rhythmic patterns of neural activity in the left auditory cortex.



Neuroscientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have demonstrated, in a study published in Plos Biology, a causal relationship between brain oscillations at a specific frequency (30 Hz) and the ability to process phonemes that is essential for reading.

Silvia Marchesotti and Anne-Lise Giraud, researcher and professor respectively in the Department of Basic Neurosciences of the Faculty of Medicine at UNIGE, together with their colleagues, investigated the main possible cause of dyslexia: the phonological deficit. "We know that during brain development, when children start to read, some experience tremendous difficulties matching speech sounds with letters "explains Silvia Marchesotti. Neural activity synchronization in the left auditory cortex experiences abnormalities at the frequency of 30Hz due to phonological deficit. The Geneva study shows the existence of a casual relationship between brain oscillations and the ability to process speech phonemes. Neuroscientists applied the transcranial alternating current stimulation technique for twenty minutes over the left auditory cortex in 15 dyslexic adults and improvement in phonological processing and reading accuracy in them was observed. This benefits the people with poor reading skills and has slight disruptive effect in pleasant readers.



‘Dyslexia is a common disorder that leads to difficulties in reading and writing and affects around 10% of the population.’

"The next steps for us are to investigate whether normalising oscillatory function in very young children could have a long-lasting effect on the organisation of the reading system," says Silvia Marchesotti.



Studies on non-invasive stimulation treatments will continue within the new National Center of Competence in Research (NCCR). The method will be different, however: instead of using electrical stimulation, neuroscientists will try to obtain equivalent results with non-invasive technique that involves teaching self-regulation of brain signals to patients. "The goal remains the same, but the use of an even less invasive method will allow conducting trials with children," says Anne-Lise Giraud, the project leader.



