Non-invasive Electrical Brain Stimulations Reduces Dyslexia

‘Dyslexia is a common disorder that leads to difficulties in reading and writing and affects around 10% of the population.’
Geneva develops targeted non-invasive therapeutic interventions to improve phonological processing in people with dyslexia. "The next steps for us are to investigate whether normalising oscillatory function in very young children could have a long-lasting effect on the organisation of the reading system,"
says Silvia Marchesotti.
Studies on non-invasive stimulation treatments will continue within the new National Center of Competence in Research (NCCR). The method will be different, however: instead of using electrical stimulation, neuroscientists will try to obtain equivalent results with non-invasive technique that involves teaching self-regulation of brain signals to patients. "The goal remains the same, but the use of an even less invasive method will allow conducting trials with children," says Anne-Lise Giraud, the project leader.
Source: Medindia