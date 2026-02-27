Non-inflammatory Drug: Rytvela Cuts Preterm Birth by 40%

Research shows the compound ‘Rytvela’ stops preterm labor and boosts newborn survival rates in mice by fixing inflammation.

A compound calledWhile the current standard treatment, Nifedipine, often fails to stop labor, Rytvela targets inflammation to safely prolong pregnancy.(The findings come from the preclinical data, published in. Lead author Dr. Sylvain Chemtob notes that“It’s rare for an innovation to combine so much scientific, clinical, and human potential. The development of new drugs to stop preterm labor is a decisive step for the health of newborns and their families around the world,” Dr. Chemtob continued.Researchers compared Rytvela, a new drug candidate, to Nifedipine, the most common drug for preterm labor in North America.Neonatal complications are highly associated with preterm birth, largely due to the underdevelopment of fetal organs., even when administered after exposure to inflammation.Inflammation in the uterus and placenta is a major contributor to preterm labor, as it often sets off a series of inflammatory signals that induce labor. Rytvela targets the actions of a pro-inflammatory signal, called IL-1ß, to decrease inflammation. Unlike existing IL-1ß-targeting drugs, Rytvela avoids immune suppression, leaving the immune system intact to protect the mother and fetus.“Our intention in, which currently available drugs do not do.Rytvela represents a promising treatment approach to safely prolong gestation and offspring maturation, thereby protecting the fetus/newborn against detrimental inflammation-triggered preterm birth,” said Dr. Tiffany Habelrih, lead author of the study.Currently available treatments for women in preterm labor are drugs that try to stop or slow contractions. However, these drugs usually delay labor for less than 48 hours, which does not prevent preterm birth or allow the fetus more time to develop.. Surviving infants may experience short- and long-term complications due to organs and systems not being fully developed at birth and exposure to dangerous inflammation.Given the promising preclinical data, Rytvela has the potential to address many of these complications. TheSource-Eurekalert