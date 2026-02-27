REGISTER
Non-inflammatory Drug: Rytvela Cuts Preterm Birth by 40%

by Manjubashini on Feb 27 2026 10:21 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Research shows the compound ‘Rytvela’ stops preterm labor and boosts newborn survival rates in mice by fixing inflammation.

Non-inflammatory Drug: Rytvela Cuts Preterm Birth by 40%
A compound called ‘Rytvela’ is an innovative anti-inflammatory drug candidate that successfully reduces premature birth and infant mortality in preclinical models.
While the current standard treatment, Nifedipine, often fails to stop labor, Rytvela targets inflammation to safely prolong pregnancy.(1 Trusted Source
Rytvela, an allosteric modulator of the interleukin-1 receptor, prevents preterm birth and neonatal complications in mice while nifedipine is ineffective

Go to source)

The findings come from the preclinical data, published in The Journal of Immunology. Lead author Dr. Sylvain Chemtob notes that Rytvela treatment represents a major shift in neonatal care, allowing fetal organs to mature fully in the womb.


Why Rytvela Outperforms Standard Tocolytics for Premature Birth

“It’s rare for an innovation to combine so much scientific, clinical, and human potential. The development of new drugs to stop preterm labor is a decisive step for the health of newborns and their families around the world,” Dr. Chemtob continued.

Researchers compared Rytvela, a new drug candidate, to Nifedipine, the most common drug for preterm labor in North America. Rytvela decreased rates of preterm birth by 40%, which prolonged gestation and fetal development.

Neonatal complications are highly associated with preterm birth, largely due to the underdevelopment of fetal organs. Rytvela prevented inflammation-induced neonatal tissue injury and promoted neonatal development, even when administered after exposure to inflammation.


Scientists Compare Rytvela vs. Traditional Drugs in Protecting Maternal Immune Systems

Inflammation in the uterus and placenta is a major contributor to preterm labor, as it often sets off a series of inflammatory signals that induce labor. Rytvela targets the actions of a pro-inflammatory signal, called IL-1ß, to decrease inflammation. Unlike existing IL-1ß-targeting drugs, Rytvela avoids immune suppression, leaving the immune system intact to protect the mother and fetus.

“Our intention in developing Rytvela for clinical use was to allow greater maturation of the fetus before birth while suppressing damaging inflammation, which currently available drugs do not do.

Rytvela represents a promising treatment approach to safely prolong gestation and offspring maturation, thereby protecting the fetus/newborn against detrimental inflammation-triggered preterm birth,” said Dr. Tiffany Habelrih, lead author of the study.


Stopping Contractions Isn’t Enough to Save Premature Infants

Currently available treatments for women in preterm labor are drugs that try to stop or slow contractions. However, these drugs usually delay labor for less than 48 hours, which does not prevent preterm birth or allow the fetus more time to develop.

Preterm birth affects 13.5 million births every year and is responsible for over 900,00 deaths annually. Surviving infants may experience short- and long-term complications due to organs and systems not being fully developed at birth and exposure to dangerous inflammation.

Given the promising preclinical data, Rytvela has the potential to address many of these complications. The researchers are finalizing their preclinical research and preparing to proceed to clinical trials in people.

Reference:
  1. Rytvela, an allosteric modulator of the interleukin-1 receptor, prevents preterm birth and neonatal complications in mice while nifedipine is ineffective - (https://academic.oup.com/jimmunol/article/215/2/vkaf341/8494905)


Source-Eurekalert
