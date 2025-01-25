Non-Industrial Diet Reduces Chronic Disease Risk Significantly

Non-industrial diets rich in fiber and whole foods reduce risks of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Cardiometabolic benefits of a non-industrialized-type diet are linked to gut microbiome modulation



New Diet Inspired by Non-Industrialized Communities Shows Major Health Benefits

Promoted weight loss

decreased bad cholesterol by 17%

reduced blood sugar by 6%

reduced C-reactive Protein (a marker of inflammation and heart disease) by 14%

NiMeTM Diet Restores Gut Health and Reduces Chronic Disease Risk

NiMeTM Diet: A Plant-Based Approach to Restoring Gut Health and Reducing Disease Risk

Plant-based focus, but not vegetarian: Primarily made up of vegetables, legumes, and other whole-plant foods. One small serving of animal protein per day (salmon, chicken, or pork).

No dairy, beef, or wheat: Excluded simply because they are not part of the traditional foods consumed by rural Papua New Guineans.

Very low in processed foods that are high in sugar and saturated fat.

Fibre-rich: Fiber content was 22 grams per 1,000 calories—exceeding current dietary recommendations.

