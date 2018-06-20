Non-dairy Drinks Dangerous for Infants

Non-dairy drinks were found to be dangerous for infants below one year, reveals a new study.
The report points to the dangers of replacing breast milk or infant formula with a non-dairy drink before one year of age.
An electronic questionnaire sent to 310 French paediatricians identified 34 children who suffered medical complications between 2005 and 2015 when they consumed non-dairy drinks as infants.
‘Substituting breast milk with non-dairy drinks can put children at risk of malnutrition.’
The alternative beverages were mainly based on almonds, chestnuts, rice and soya.
A third of the children had malnutrition.
Other clinical issues included:
- Height and weight impairment
- Anaemia
- Seizures
- Hyponatremia
- Hypocalcaemia
- Hypoalbuminaemia and
- Low vitamin D levels
The study's lead author was Dr. Julie Lemale, of Hôpital Trousseau, in Paris, France.
The report was published in Acta Paediatrica
Source: Eurekalert