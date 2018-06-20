medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Non-dairy Drinks Dangerous for Infants

by Hannah Joy on  June 20, 2018 at 12:34 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Non-dairy drinks were found to be dangerous for infants below one year, reveals a new study.

The report points to the dangers of replacing breast milk or infant formula with a non-dairy drink before one year of age.
Non-dairy Drinks Dangerous for Infants
Non-dairy Drinks Dangerous for Infants

An electronic questionnaire sent to 310 French paediatricians identified 34 children who suffered medical complications between 2005 and 2015 when they consumed non-dairy drinks as infants.

The alternative beverages were mainly based on almonds, chestnuts, rice and soya.

A third of the children had malnutrition.

Other clinical issues included:
  • Height and weight impairment
  • Anaemia
  • Seizures
  • Hyponatremia
  • Hypocalcaemia
  • Hypoalbuminaemia and
  • Low vitamin D levels
The study's lead author was Dr. Julie Lemale, of Hôpital Trousseau, in Paris, France.

The report was published in Acta Paediatrica



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Caring for a Premature Baby

Caring for a Premature Baby

A baby born at 37 weeks or earlier is termed premature or "preemie." The premature baby requires special care and attention in an NICU as well as at home.

Breast Feeding

Breast Feeding

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the directions of breast feeding

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding

Is alcohol safe during breastfeeding? The answer and the effects of consumption of alcohol by a lactating mother on her breastfed infant.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek

Fenugreek (methi in hindi) seeds are rich source of trigonelline, lysine and l-tryptophan. The seeds also contain a large amount of saponins and fibers that could account for many health benefits of fenugreek.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...