Non-dairy Drinks Dangerous for Infants

Non-dairy drinks were found to be dangerous for infants below one year, reveals a new study.



The report points to the dangers of replacing breast milk or infant formula with a non-dairy drink before one year of age.

An electronic questionnaire sent to 310 French paediatricians identified 34 children who suffered medical complications between 2005 and 2015 when they consumed non-dairy drinks as infants.



‘Substituting breast milk with non-dairy drinks can put children at risk of malnutrition.’ The alternative beverages were mainly based on almonds, chestnuts, rice and soya.



A third of the children had malnutrition.



Other clinical issues included: Height and weight impairment

Anaemia

Seizures

Hyponatremia

Hypocalcaemia

Hypoalbuminaemia and

Low vitamin D levels The study's lead author was Dr. Julie Lemale, of Hôpital Trousseau, in Paris, France.



The report was published in Acta Paediatrica







