About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

‘Nocebo Effect’ may be Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms

by Dr Jayashree on January 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM
Font : A-A+

‘Nocebo Effect’ may be Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms

More than two-thirds of the common side-effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccine can be attributed to a negative version of the placebo effect rather than the vaccine itself, researchers claim.

Scientists in the US examined data from 12 clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines and found that the "nocebo effect" accounted for about 76% of all common adverse reactions after the first dose and nearly 52% after the second dose.

Advertisement


The findings suggest that a substantial proportion of milder side-effects, such as headaches, short-term fatigue, and arm pain are not produced by the constituents of the vaccine, but by other factors thought to generate the nocebo response.

The findings were published in the journal Jama Network Open.

"Telling patients that the intervention they are taking has side-effects that are similar to placebo treatments for the condition in randomized controlled trials reduces anxiety and makes patients take a moment to consider the side-effect," said Ted Kaptchuk, professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard medical school, and a senior author on the study.
Advertisement

Researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston analyzed adverse events reported during a dozen clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

In each trial, those in the placebo arm were given injections of the inactive salt solution instead of the vaccine. The study did not look at severe, rare side-effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation.

Researchers describe how after the first injection more than 35% of those in the placebo groups experienced so-called "systemic" side-effects, such as headache and fatigue, with 16% reporting site-specific ailments including arm pain or redness or swelling at the injection site.

As expected, those who received a first shot of the vaccine were more likely to experience side effects. About 46% reported systemic symptoms and two-thirds experienced arm pain or other localized symptoms at the injection site.

When they looked at side-effects after the second jab, they found the rate of headaches or other systemic symptoms was nearly twice as high in the vaccine group compared with the placebo group, at 61% and 32% respectively.

The difference was even greater for local ailments, reaching 73% among those who had the vaccine and 12% in the placebo group.

This evidence suggests that information about side effects can cause people to misattribute common ailments to the vaccine, or make people hyper-alert to how they are feeling.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Role of Behavioral and Social Sciences in Oral Health

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
Menstrual cycle may be delayed in women after being vaccinated for COVID-19....
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
A new study that examined the sperm quality of Belgians who got infected with COVID-19 found that .....
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)