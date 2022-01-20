‘Nocebo Effect’ may be Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms

Advertisement

The findings were published in the journal"Telling patients that the intervention they are taking has side-effects that are similar to placebo treatments for the condition in randomized controlled trials reduces anxiety and makes patients take a moment to consider the side-effect," said Ted Kaptchuk, professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard medical school, and a senior author on the study.Researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston analyzed adverse events reported during a dozen clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.In each trial, those in the placebo arm were given injections of the inactive salt solution instead of the vaccine. The study did not look at severe, rare side-effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation.Researchers describe how after the first injection more than 35% of those in the placebo groups experienced so-called "systemic" side-effects, such as headache and fatigue, with 16% reporting site-specific ailments including arm pain or redness or swelling at the injection site.As expected, those who received a first shot of the vaccine were more likely to experience side effects. About 46% reported systemic symptoms and two-thirds experienced arm pain or other localized symptoms at the injection site.When they looked at side-effects after the second jab, they foundThe difference was even greater for local ailments, reaching 73% among those who had the vaccine and 12% in the placebo group.This evidence suggests that information about side effects can cause people to misattribute common ailments to the vaccine, or make people hyper-alert to how they are feeling.Source: Medindia