Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Three Scientists for Oxygen Research

Font : A- A+



Three scientists have shared this year's Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for discovering how the body reacts to changes in oxygen levels, one of the essential processes for life.

Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Three Scientists for Oxygen Research



William G. Kaelin and Gregg. L. Semanza and Briton Peter J. Ratcliffe, were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday.



‘Three scientists who learned how cells react to oxygen levels win Nobel Prize in medicine. The findings could open the door to new ways of tackling anemia and cancer, among other diseases. ’ Show Full Article





Their discoveries could pave the way in the development of new strategies to fight anemia, cancer, and other diseases, according to the institute.



Kaelin, born in New York in 1957, is a specialist in internal medicine and oncology.



Semenza, born in 1955 and also a New Yorker, is a pediatrician.



And Ratcliffe was born in Lancashire in 1954 and is an expert in nephrology, a medicine specializing in kidneys.



The announcement in Medicine kicks off this year" s prestigious awards, which will be followed in the coming days by prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and Economics.



This edition will see two prizes in Literature being announced as an exception, like last year" s were postponed owing to allegations of sexual abuse within the Swedish Academy.



The awards will be presented on December 10, the anniversary of the death of its founder Alfred Nobel, in a double ceremony at the Konserthus in Stockholm and Oslo City Hall, for the Peace Prize.



All prizes include a cash prize, which this year amounts to 9 million Swedish kronor ($912,000).



Source: IANS With their work, they were able to understand how oxygen levels affect cell metabolism and physiological function.Their discoveries could pave the way in the development of new strategies to fight anemia, cancer, and other diseases, according to the institute.Kaelin, born in New York in 1957, is a specialist in internal medicine and oncology.Semenza, born in 1955 and also a New Yorker, is a pediatrician.And Ratcliffe was born in Lancashire in 1954 and is an expert in nephrology, a medicine specializing in kidneys.The announcement in Medicine kicks off this year" s prestigious awards, which will be followed in the coming days by prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and Economics.This edition will see two prizes in Literature being announced as an exception, like last year" s were postponed owing to allegations of sexual abuse within the Swedish Academy.The awards will be presented on December 10, the anniversary of the death of its founder Alfred Nobel, in a double ceremony at the Konserthus in Stockholm and Oslo City Hall, for the Peace Prize.All prizes include a cash prize, which this year amounts to 9 million Swedish kronor ($912,000).Source: IANS William G. Kaelin and Gregg. L. Semanza and Briton Peter J. Ratcliffe, were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: