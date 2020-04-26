by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

No Recent Spikes in Fever and Pneumonia Cases
There is no spike in fever and pneumonia cases, no flooding of ICUs with patients.

Data-sets indicate there is nothing to suggest a large-scale spread of viral infection in the country.

Dr V.K. Paul, Chairman Empowered Group 1, said: "The utilization of PM Jan Arogya Package (PM-JAY) indicates, as also other data-sets say, there is nothing of this sort.


"Our routine surveillance of pneumonia and high fever shows that there is no spike as such. Nobody has heard about ICUs being flooded with patients and long queues being formed outside hospitals. A study was done on drug utilization whether the consumption of medicines, in connection with fever and cough, has increased But even this did not happen".

The response came on a query on the testing capacity of the country, where over 5 lakh tests have already been done for COVID-19. He said that after a the testing was scaled up, "we have not seen an increase in the proportion of positive cases".

Dr Paul said the picture the government has presented is the real picture of COVID-19 in the country largely, and there is no undercurrent to conclude that the viral infection is unchecked and that it has spread. "There is nothing of this sort in the country", he said.

Dr Paul said only a minor refinement could be made in the picture that "we have projected". "The disease is under control and it is limited, and the effort by the government, including the major decision of lockdown, has helped effectively to bring the outbreak under control. We are ready to move on to the next stage in our fight against COVID-19", said Dr Paul.

Reacting to the testing strategy, Dr Paul said: "we have had a nuanced approach for testing in our country, the testing strategy has evolved in accordance with the changing situation. If the situation demands, we will modify and recalibrate our testing strategy. We have enough testing as per the existing situation. We have already put in all efforts to increase our testing capacity", he added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Esophageal Disorders
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
READ MORE
Fluorosis
Fluorosis is a condition caused due to higher fluoride levels in your body. It affects the teeth by changing the enamel coating on it and also the bones.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay
Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.
READ MORE
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.
READ MORE
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
READ MORE
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions
High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.
READ MORE
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Legionnaires’ disease
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is likely to spread when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the bacteria.
READ MORE
Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
READ MORE
Q Fever
Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.
READ MORE
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.
READ MORE
Sick Building Syndrome
Sick Building Syndrome is a condition that presents with a set of symptoms (like fatigue, nausea, headache, irritation in the eyes/nose/throat) which are not related to any identifiable cause.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Hib VaccinePneumoniaFebrile Fits / Febrile ConvulsionsQ FeverSilicosisRespiratory Distress SyndromeFeverCough Symptom EvaluationLegionnaires’ diseaseSick Building Syndrome