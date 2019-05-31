No Online Food Order without Hygiene Rating in Punjab: Health Minister

Punjab is going to ban the online food delivery until the food ordering, and delivery companies display the hygiene rating of all food business operators registered with them, announced Health Minister Brahm Mohindra.

The decision was taken under the 'Tandarust Punjab Mission.' Mohindra has issued directions to all online food order and supply companies to display the hygiene rating of the food business operators.



‘Online food ordering and delivery companies, including Swiggy and Zomato, will not be able to deliver food in Punjab without mandatory hygiene rating.’



Commissioner Food and Drug Administration K.S. Pannu said the online food companies take orders from consumers and deliver it after procuring the hygiene rating from the Food Business Operators associated with them.



