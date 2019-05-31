medindia

No Online Food Order without Hygiene Rating in Punjab: Health Minister

by Iswarya on  May 31, 2019 at 10:05 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Punjab is going to ban the online food delivery until the food ordering, and delivery companies display the hygiene rating of all food business operators registered with them, announced Health Minister Brahm Mohindra.
No Online Food Order without Hygiene Rating in Punjab: Health Minister
No Online Food Order without Hygiene Rating in Punjab: Health Minister

The decision was taken under the 'Tandarust Punjab Mission.' Mohindra has issued directions to all online food order and supply companies to display the hygiene rating of the food business operators.

Giving three months for compliance, the Minister said after the deadline no online food order will be delivered in the state without the hygiene rating.

Commissioner Food and Drug Administration K.S. Pannu said the online food companies take orders from consumers and deliver it after procuring the hygiene rating from the Food Business Operators associated with them.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Are the Youth Aware About Food Safety? WHO's Social Media Campaign Gives Pointers

According to World Health Organization (WHO), each year, unsafe food practices is the leading cause of over two million deaths, including 700,000 children, in the South-East Asia Region.

Food Safety Education May Improve Food Handling Knowledge in Teens

Food safety education such as basic hand hygiene and procedures to prevent cross-contamination may improve food handling knowledge and behaviors in teenagers, thereby reduce the risk of food-borne diseases.

Odisha Government Sends Nestle's Maggi Samples For Food Safety Testing

The health department has collected 25 Maggi noodles samples from 14 districts in the state and it will take appropriate action after getting the test report.

Paying for Food Safety - Voters More Inclined Than Consumers

Willingness to pay for a decreased risk of food-related illness is shown more in voters than consumers. Female consumers are more willing to pay than male consumers, reveals a research.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Health Insurance - India Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

What's New on Medindia

Energy Drinks May Up Risk of Heart Rhythm Abnormalities and Elevate Blood Pressure

AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our 'Junk' DNA

Don't Let Tobacco Take Your Breath Away - World No Tobacco Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive