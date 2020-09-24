No Guarantee Any Coronavirus Vaccine in Development Will Work: WHO Chief

‘Around 200 vaccines for COVID-19 are currently in clinical and pre-clinical testing. ’

"The vaccine development history tells us that some will fail, and some will succeed," stated Ghebreyesus.A new scheme known as COVAX was launched by WHO, in collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and global vaccine alliance group Gavi.The main aim of the collaboration is to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine development and enable fair access for every country in the world.The COVAX Facility allows governments to spread the risk of vaccine development and assure their populations can have early access to effective vaccines.The facility will help to bring the novel coronavirus pandemic under control, save lives, accelerate economic recovery, and guarantee that the race for vaccines is a collaboration, not a contest, according to the WHO chief."The fastest route to ending the COVID pandemic and quickening the global economic recovery is to assure some people are vaccinated in all countries, not all people in some countries," he noted.Source: Medindia