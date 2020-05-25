by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM Respiratory Disease News
No COVID-19 Death Reported in Israel for 4 Consecutive Days
No death reported from coronavirus in Isreal for four days in a row, says Israel's Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, the number of victims in Israel has remained at 279 since the last death case occurred on May 20, Xinhua reported.

The ministry also reported five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 16,717. This is the lowest daily number since March 7, when four patients tested positive.


The number of patients in serious condition dropped from 47 to 44, out of 126 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries increased by 63 to 14,153, while the number of active cases dropped to 2,285, the lowest since March 24.

Also on Sunday, Israeli health minister Yuli Edelstein and culture minister Hili Tropper agreed that plays, movies and shows will resume for public on June 14 under restrictions.

Thus, these events can take place at a maximum occupancy of 75 per cent, maintaining distance among people, ensuring the wearing of face masks, and taking hygiene measures.

In addition, it will be possible to purchase tickets only online.



Source: IANS

