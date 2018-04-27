medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Nitric Oxide Prevents Bacteria in the Nose from Causing Infection

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 27, 2018 at 11:45 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An immune-system generated molecule called nitric oxide (NO) inhibits the ability of Staphylococcus aureus to transform from a benign, quiescent colonizing state to its virulent form, producing toxins to invade and cause disease. The study published in Cell Host & Microbe might explain why our nasal passages typically have very high concentrations of NO.
Nitric Oxide Prevents Bacteria in the Nose from Causing Infection
Nitric Oxide Prevents Bacteria in the Nose from Causing Infection

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in three humans carries Staphylococcus aureus, or "staph," in our noses, and 2 percent of us carry the dreaded methicillin-resistant ( MRSA ) strain that thwarts common antibiotics.

So how is it that most of us never get sick from staph infections? Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine have found a clue.

The lead author of the paper is Rodolfo Urbano, a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University. He conducted the research as a doctoral student in the lab of Dr. Ferric Fang, UW professor of laboratory medicine, microbiology, medicine and pathobiology. He is the paper's senior author.

"At a time when antibiotic resistance is on the rise, immune molecules that target virulence factors could be used to develop new therapeutics," Urbano said. The UW team collaborated with peers at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Colorado.

Urbano said our immune system uses NO as a weapon against many microbes including viruses, parasites, bacteria and fungi. As with most antibiotics, NO fights most bacteria by limiting their ability to grow. But S. aureus is able to grow despite the presence of NO.

To find out how NO might be keeping S. aureus in check, the researchers set out to identify all the proteins in S. aureus that were modified by NO. Many proteins were altered, they found, but one protein in particular caught researchers' interest. That protein, called AgrA, plays a key role in the process that switches quiescent S. aureus bacteria into virulent invaders.

This process is called quorum sensing; it's triggered when bacteria reach a certain density--a "quorum"-- and initiates the process in which the bacteria begin to produce virulent factors such as toxins. By modifying AgrA, NO blocked this quorum-sensing system, Urbano and colleagues found.

To confirm their hypothesis, the researchers showed that mice with staphylococcal pneumonia that lacked the gene needed to generate NO developed more severe disease. This demonstrted that NO can suppress the production of toxins during an infection, Urbano said. "The same effect may also apply when there is no ongoing infection," he said.

Fang noted that bacteria often find a way to evolve so they can resist the effects of antibiotics, but curiously S aureus appears to have not evolved to resist the effect of NO.

"One could speculate that the arrangement is actually advantageous to the bacterium," Fang said. "The bacterium doesn't want to make its host sick. It prefers to just colonize the host, grow, and spread to other people. If the staph colonizing me makes me sick and I die, that doesn't help the staph."

Fang said his team hopes to better understand how NO protects the body, but also why it fails.

"We know that one of the most dangerous things that can happen to you when you get the flu is that you can develop a staph infection. We would like to know whether the flu disrupts the normal balance between staph and the host and whether it has something to do with NO."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Toxic Shock Syndrome

Toxic Shock Syndrome

Toxic shock syndrome is a rare life-threatening medical condition caused by bacterial infections.

Fight Against Drug-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Can Still Be Won

Fight Against Drug-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Can Still Be Won

Infective nature of Staphylococcus aureus might just be because of one gene, finds a new study. This gene is also responsible for biofilm formation and resistance to antibiotics.

Insights into the Role of Staphylococcus Toxins in Bacterial Sepsis

Insights into the Role of Staphylococcus Toxins in Bacterial Sepsis

Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria - typically skin dwellers - can infect the bloodstream and cause a life-threatening condition known as sepsis.

Decrease in Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections

Decrease in Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections

Understanding how and why rates of MRSA have diminished in recent years is essential for the continued progress of effective prevention programs.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Broken Nose (Nasal Fracture)

Broken Nose (Nasal Fracture)

Nasal fracture is a break in the bones and/or the cartilages of the nose. They may be accompanied by displacement of the broken part.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Nosebleed

Nosebleed

Hemorrhage from the nose is known as epistaxis or nose bleeds. Epitaxis (Nose bleeds) may be a symptom of underlying disorders such as high blood pressure or bleeding disorders.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Nosebleed Shigellosis Septoplasty Flu MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics Broken Nose (Nasal Fracture) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...