About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

NITI Aayog's Blueprint for Swift Public Health Crisis Response

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 14 2024 11:25 PM

NITI Aayog`s Blueprint for Swift Public Health Crisis Response
NITI Aayog has released a report outlining an action plan for quick and effective responses to public health crises and pandemics. The blueprint focuses on creating a robust system for dealing with future emergencies ().
The report titled ‘Future Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response - A Framework for Action’ was prepared by an Expert Group constituted by the government think tank.

Niti Aayog Must Stop the Plan to Privatize Public Health
Niti Aayog Must Stop the Plan to Privatize Public Health
Niti Aayog must stop the plan to privatize public health. Experts emphasize why it is so critically important to strengthen public health services and systems and stop privatization.
After the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed over 7 million lives globally, and more than half a million lives were lost in India, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of more such health threats.

As per the WHO, 75 percent of future public health threats are likely to be zoonotic threats (which could be due to emerging, re-emerging, and new pathogens).

Ensuring Swift and Effective Pandemic Response Systems

In view of this, the expert group in the report has provided a blueprint for the country to prepare for any future public health emergency or pandemic and have a rapid response system in place.

NITI Aayog Launches 'Sampoornata Abhiyan'
NITI Aayog Launches 'Sampoornata Abhiyan'
The NITI Aayog initiated the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan,' emphasizing health, nutrition, agriculture, social development, and education.
The new report provides an action plan for a 100-day response to any outbreak or pandemic, the NITI Aayog said.

"It outlines the detailed roadmap for preparedness and implementation, indicating the steps on how the outbreak can be tracked, tested, treated, and managed through a well-developed framework," it said.

Advertisement
NITI Aayog Launches 'Sampoornata Abhiyan'
NITI Aayog Launches 'Sampoornata Abhiyan'
The NITI Aayog initiated the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan,' emphasizing health, nutrition, agriculture, social development, and education.
The report involved consultations with over 60 experts and stakeholders, and analyses of how COVID was managed at the national and global levels. The group picked up best practices and key learnings both from the success stories and challenges faced.

They also assessed the key gaps that need to be addressed to help us prepare and respond more efficiently and effectively in any future public health crisis.

Advertisement
NITI Aayog Comes Up With Health Index
NITI Aayog Comes Up With Health Index
Health Index is an important tool to measure and compare the overall performance across states and union territories over time including health outcomes, governance, and data integrity, and key inputs and processes.
The blueprint ranges "from examining the lessons learned and challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic to recommendations and a roadmap for governance and management of public health emergencies in the future".

Reference:
  1. Future Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response - A Framework for Action - (https://www.niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2024-09/Report-of-the-Exper-Group--Future-Pandemic-preparedness-and-emergency-response.pdf)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Insurance News
View All
Advertisement