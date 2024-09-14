NITI Aayog`s Blueprint for Swift Public Health Crisis Response

NITI Aayog has released a report outlining an action plan for quick and effective responses to public health crises and pandemics. The blueprint focuses on creating a robust system for dealing with future emergencies (). The report titled ‘Future Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response - A Framework for Action’ was prepared by an Expert Group constituted by the government think tank.
‘ Did You Know?After the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed over 7 million lives globally, and more than half a million lives were lost in India, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of more such health threats.
NITI Aayog's vision for 2030 includes doubling farmers' incomes and making India a $5 trillion economy. #nitiaayog #pandemic ’
As per the WHO, 75 percent of future public health threats are likely to be zoonotic threats (which could be due to emerging, re-emerging, and new pathogens).
Ensuring Swift and Effective Pandemic Response SystemsIn view of this, the expert group in the report has provided a blueprint for the country to prepare for any future public health emergency or pandemic and have a rapid response system in place.
The new report provides an action plan for a 100-day response to any outbreak or pandemic, the NITI Aayog said.
"It outlines the detailed roadmap for preparedness and implementation, indicating the steps on how the outbreak can be tracked, tested, treated, and managed through a well-developed framework," it said.
They also assessed the key gaps that need to be addressed to help us prepare and respond more efficiently and effectively in any future public health crisis.
Source-IANS