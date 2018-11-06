Nipah Virus Attack: Last Two Positive Cases Have Recovered, Says Kerala Health Minister

Nipah virus spread has finally been contained, after claiming nearly 16 lives in Kerala, India. Schools are all set to reopen in Kozhikode after the Nipah scare.

The deadly Nipah virus that struck this Kerala district last month and claimed 16 lives in the state has been finally contained, and the last of the two positive cases have fully recovered, said Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Sunday.



The virus struck at Kozhikode which saw 13 people dying, while three deaths were reported from nearby Malappuram district, and more than 2,000 patients with fever were kept under close observation.



After presiding over a review meeting, she told media persons that the virus scare is finally over.



"We visited the two Nipah positive patients who have been completely cured, and according to many, this is something rare. The scare of this getting spread is finally over, as no more patients have tested positive, but caution has to be there who are under observation, as they have to take complete rest," said Shailaja.



The district authorities, following the scare, had asked to wait for schools to reopen in the new academic year and now schools all set to open from Tuesday onwards while the ban of public functions also has been lifted.



The Kozhikode Medical College hospital, where a special Nipah ward was opened, is now seeing patients returning home, said an official.



