Nipah Virus Alert in West Bengal Triggers National Response

Two suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal trigger a national response, with expert teams, surveillance, and containment measures activated to prevent rapid spread.

Centre steps in as two Nipah cases detected in Bengal



National Expert Team Mobilization

Central Coordination and State Engagement

Resources, Surveillance, and Containment Measures

Bat Origins and Pig Transmission Risks

have prompted the Centre to deploy a National Joint Outbreak Response Team to support containment and public health measures ().The suspected infections were identified on January 11, 2026, at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research located at AIIMS Kalyani. Following the detection of the two cases in West Bengal, ain managing containment and public health response efforts.The deployed team brings together specialists from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene in Kolkata, the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai, AIIMS Kalyani, and the Department of Wildlife under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.Given the grave nature ofinfection, a, officials said the situation is being treated with the highest priority.The Centre has shared guidelines on. The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi has also been activated to coordinate the national response.After the suspected cases were confirmed, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, held discussions with the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary for Health of West Bengal to assess the situation and ensure coordinated action, according to official sources.Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring her of full support from the Centre. He also spoke with the Chief Minister by telephone and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to provide all necessary assistance in managing the situation, officials said.Official sources stated that the Centre is extending comprehensive technical, logistical, and operational support to West Bengal.Key resources, including, have already been mobilized. The state has been advised to work closely with the deployed expert teams and to conduct meticulous contact tracing along with other containment steps.is a bat-borne disease. However, Subarna Goswami, a senior public health specialist with expertise in epidemiology, explained that it can also spread from pigs in certain situations.He added that the, making it essential to trace all primary and secondary contacts of patients. Primary contacts are individuals who had direct contact with the patients, while secondary contacts are those who interacted with the primary contacts.The Ministry said it is closely tracking developments in coordination with the Government of West Bengal.Source-Medindia