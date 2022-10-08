Nip Bedsores in the Bud With a Self-monitoring Mattress

Tiny smart bed sensors embedded in hospital mattresses could put an end to painful and potentially life-threatening pressure sores, thanks to new technology developed by the University of South Australia. The technology is explained in a recent paper published in the Journal of Biomedical Optics.



Tiny Bed Sensors Could Put An End To Pressure Sores In Hospitals

The unobtrusive sensors can detect when a hospital patient turns over, leaves a bed, or just remains motionless, picking up their breathing.Nurses can therefore be remotely alerted if a patient has not moved within a couple of hours, prompting them to adjust the patient's position. This technology could significantly relieve the burden on hospital staff having to constantly monitor patients for pressure sores.