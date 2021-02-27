by Colleen Fleiss on  February 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

NIN Launches E-Survey To Map Nutrition, Health Status In India
An online e-survey in an endeavour to generate a national level participatory real time data on food intakes, dietary habits and health indicators for mapping nutrition and health status of people across the country has been launched by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

ICMR-NIN has invited people of all age groups to visit the NIN website and fill in a simple e-survey form voluntarily.

Considering that there are shifts in agricultural production, food production, availability and accessibility of foods and their consumption, changes are bound to happen in the dietary patterns and hence the health risks, it said.

"Monitoring of food intakes, nutrition and health status of population should be dynamic in nature to enable the planners, implementers and developmental partners to revise and design new nutrition and health intervention programmes. We hope this experiment of e-survey will help us fill this gap reasonably," ICMR-NIN Director, Dr Hemalatha R., said.

Immediately after filling in e-survey forms, the respondents (both adults as well as parents of children below two years) can get a quick glance of their nutritional status or the child's nutritional status based on the data provided online.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.
READ MORE
Dark Green Leafy Veggies
All green foods contain an abundance of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll can actually help restore health and vitality.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Dietary Fiber and Gut Health
Dietary fiber is a type of indigestible carbohydrate that is present in plant foods. It is also known as bulk or roughage. Unlike other nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals, fibers are not broken down or absorbed by ...
READ MORE
Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits
Healthy eating is all about making positive choices, focusing on foods which provide necessary nutrients to maintain good health, prevent deficiency diseases and chronic diet-related disorders.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaNeck Cracking