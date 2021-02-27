NIN Launches E-Survey To Map Nutrition, Health Status In India

"Monitoring of food intakes, nutrition and health status of population should be dynamic in nature to enable the planners, implementers and developmental partners to revise and design new nutrition and health intervention programmes. We hope this experiment of e-survey will help us fill this gap reasonably," ICMR-NIN Director, Dr Hemalatha R., said.Immediately after filling in e-survey forms, the respondents (both adults as well as parents of children below two years) can get a quick glance of their nutritional status or the child's nutritional status based on the data provided online.Source: IANS