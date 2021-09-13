  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Nilgiris, First District in Tamil Nadu to Vaccinate 100% Adults

    by Hannah Joy on September 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM

    Nilgiris, First District in Tamil Nadu to Vaccinate 100% Adults
    Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu has become the first district to have vaccinated its entire population with at least one dose of vaccine, announced the state health department after the mega vaccination drive.

    The drive was conducted on Sunday. State health minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, "After the mega vaccination drive on Sunday, we have inoculated with the first dose of vaccine the entire eligible population of Nilgiris district. The district has 5.14 lakh population and all those above 18 have received their first dose of vaccination."
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    According to information available from the district health officials, 29,760 doses of vaccine were administered in the district on Sunday.

    Advertisement
    The state during its mega vaccination drive administered 28,91,021 doses of vaccine on Sunday leading to the total number of vaccines administered in the state to four crore.
    Advertisement

    Ma Subramanian further told IANS, "Tamil Nadu is perhaps the only state to administer such a large number of vaccines on a single day. Of course Uttar Pradesh has administered 20 lakh vaccines on a single day once but the population of that state is three times that of Tamil Nadu."

    He said that the state's health department has proved that it has the ability to administer such a high dose of vaccine and said that the people of the state have become highly aware of the importance of vaccination.

    The minister also said that there was a shortage in certain vaccination centres due to the heavy influx of people. He said that the health department officials have noted down the telephone and contact details of those people who could not be vaccinated even after reaching the camps and that they would be notified at the near future on the date of their inoculation.

    Tamil Nadu had announced to administer vaccines to 20 lakh of its eligible population in a mega vaccination drive on Sunday. The state had set up 40,000 vaccine centres and supplied 29 lakh doses of vaccines across the state.

    Health department officials told IANS that special care was taken in vaccinating people of the nine districts of Tamil Nadu that share borders with Kerala. It may be noted that Kerala has a high number of Covid-19 cases with a high Test Positivity Rate for the past several weeks.

    Chennai with 1.88 lakh doses of vaccine administered to the people topped the list of districts that had inoculated the maximum number of people. Coimbatore with 1.52 lakh doses followed the state capital. Tiruppur with 1.2 lakh, Tiruchi (1.1 lakh), Thanjavur (1.2 lakh), Madurai (1.2 lakh) and Tiruvallur with 1.01 lakh administered more than 1 lakh vaccines on Sunday. State health department officials said that other than these districts, 17 districts administered more than 50,000 vaccines each on Sunday.



    Source: IANS
    Advertisement
    << World Trade Centre Firefighters are at High Risk of Developi...

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    Advertisement
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Neck Cracking 

    Recommended Reading
    Vulnerable People can Get Shots of COVID Booster
    Vulnerable People can Get Shots of COVID Booster
    Vulnerable people can take COVID vaccine booster shots, amid surging cases of coronavirus across ......
    COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu
    COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu
    In Tamil Nadu, the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive has commenced. The state health department is ......
    Lack of Global Standards Key Barrier to Implement COVID Certificates: Report
    Lack of Global Standards Key Barrier to Implement COVID Certificates: Report
    A new report has revealed that the lack of standards for COVID-19 certifications is an important ......
    COVID-19: 16,000 Unreported Nursing Home Covid Deaths In US
    COVID-19: 16,000 Unreported Nursing Home Covid Deaths In US
    Nearly 16,000 Covid-19 nursing home deaths in the US were unreported during the early months of the ...
    Neck Cracking
    Neck Cracking
    Nearly 16,000 Covid-19 nursing home deaths in the US were unreported during the early months of the ...

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close