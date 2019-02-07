medindia

Nicotine in Electronic Cigarettes Damages Brain Stem Cells

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 2, 2019 at 1:15 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Neural stem cells are critical cells in the brain. According to a new study, electronic cigarettes, which are often targeted to youth and pregnant women, produce a stress response in the neural stem cells of the brain.
Nicotine in Electronic Cigarettes Damages Brain Stem Cells
Nicotine in Electronic Cigarettes Damages Brain Stem Cells

Present throughout life, stem cells become specialized cells with more specific functions, such as brain cells, blood cells, or bone. Far more sensitive to stress than the specialized cells they become, stem cells provide a model to study exposure to toxicants, such as cigarette smoke.

Show Full Article


Electronic cigarettes, or ECs, are nicotine-delivery devices that aerosolize nicotine and flavor chemicals through heating. Researchers do not yet understand how the chemicals in ECs might affect neural stem cells, particularly their mitochondria -- organelles that serve as the cell's powerhouses and are critical in regulating cell health.

Using cultured mouse neural stem cells, the UC Riverside researchers identified the mechanism underlying EC-induced stem cell toxicity as "stress-induced mitochondrial hyperfusion," or SIMH. "SIMH is a protective, survival response," said Prue Talbot, a professor in the Department of Molecular, Cell and Systems Biology who led the research. "Our data show that exposure of stem cells to e-liquids, aerosols, or nicotine produces a response that leads to SIMH."

The study, performed on Vuse, a leading EC brand, appears in iScience, an open-access journal from Cell Press.

"Although originally introduced as safer, ECs, such as Vuse and JUUL, are not harmless," said Atena Zahedi, the first author of the research paper who received her doctoral degree in bioengineering this year. "Even short-term exposure can stress cells in a manner that may lead, with chronic use, to cell death or disease. Our observations are likely to pertain to any product containing nicotine."

Zahedi, the recipient of a 2019-20 UC President's Postdoctoral Fellowship, explained that during SIMH, round punctate mitochondria fuse together to form long hyperfused networks in order to rescue each other -- making them less vulnerable to degradation.

"The high levels of nicotine in ECs lead to a nicotine flooding of special receptors in the neural stem cell membrane," Zahedi said. "Nicotine binds to these receptors, causing them to open up. Calcium and other ions begin to enter the cell. Eventually, a calcium overload follows."

Zahedi explained that too much calcium in the mitochondria is harmful. The mitochondria then swell, changing their morphology and function. They can even rupture and leak molecules that lead to cell death.

"If the nicotine stress persists, SIMH collapses, the neural stem cells get damaged and could eventually die," Zahedi said. "If that happens, no more specialized cells -- astrocytes and neurons, for example -- can be produced from stem cells."

Zahedi added that damaged stem cell mitochondria could accelerate aging and lead to neurodegenerative diseases. Neural stem cells can get exposed to nicotine through the olfactory route, she explained. Users inhale the fumes, which can travel through the olfactory tracks to reach the brain.

Talbot and Zahedi stress that youth and pregnant women need to pay especially close attention to their results.

"Their brains are in a critical developmental stage," said Talbot, the director of the UCR Stem Cell Center. "Nicotine exposure during prenatal or adolescent development can affect the brain in multiple ways that may impair memory, learning, and cognition. Furthermore, addiction and dependence on nicotine in youth are pressing concerns. It's worth stressing that it is nicotine that is doing damage to neural stem cells and their mitochondria. We should be concerned about this, given that nicotine is now widely available in ECs and their refill fluids."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord Blood Parkinsons Disease Stem Cells - Fundamentals Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cannabis Genetics and Stem Cells Drug Abuse Brain 

What's New on Medindia

Organ Donation Drive in India led by Youngsters

Apple-shaped Body Puts Postmenopausal Women at Risk of Heart Disease

Health Benefits of Breadfruit
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive