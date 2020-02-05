by Iswarya on  May 2, 2020 at 3:23 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nicotine Exposure Alone can Lead to Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic nicotine inhalation modifies both systemic and pulmonary blood pressure, with the latter accompanied by right ventricular remodeling, possibly leading to progressive and persistent pulmonary hypertension, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Hypertension.

Although cigarette smoking is the single most important risk factor for developing cardiovascular and lung diseases, the role of nicotine in the development of disease has not been well understood.

The researchers used a novel nicotine inhalation model in mice that closely mimics human smokers/e-cigarette users to examine the effects of chronic nicotine inhalation on the development of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease with a focus on blood pressure and cardiac remodeling.


The researchers documented that nicotine inhalation increased systemic systolic and diastolic blood pressure as early as the first week of exposure.

"The increase was transient, but was sufficiently long to pose potential health risks in individuals with preexisting cardiopulmonary conditions," notes Eric Lazartigues, Ph.D., Professor of Pharmacology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

Pulmonary hypertension is also often associated with remodeling of the blood vessels of the lung. The study findings suggest that chronic nicotine inhalation leads to muscularization of previously non-muscular pulmonary arterioles (small branches of arteries leading to capillaries) consistent with increased right ventricular systolic pressure and pulmonary vascular resistance.

Right ventricle failure is a major cause of death in pulmonary hypertension. The researchers found an eight-week exposure to nicotine resulted in significantly higher right ventricular systolic pressure, as well as thickening of the walls and enlargement of the right ventricle.

"Interestingly, the adverse effects of inhaled nicotine are largely isolated to the right heart, as we found no significant changes in left heart remodeling or protein expression," adds Xinping Yue, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Physiology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States. Based on 2018 data, about 34 million US adults smoke cigarettes. Every day, about 2,000 young people under age 18 years smoke their first cigarette, and more than 300 begin smoking cigarettes daily. Over 16 million people live with at least one disease caused by smoking, and 58 million nonsmoking Americans are exposed to secondhand smoke. In 2017, 25.2% of Louisiana high school youth reported currently using any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes. Among Louisiana high school youth, 12.3% reported currently smoking cigarettes.

"There is a frightening trend of increasing usage of e-cig and vape products in youths and young adults," says Jason Gardner, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Physiology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

"Recent high-profile cases of hospitalization and death following e-cig usage necessitate a greater understanding regarding the health impact of inhaled nicotine delivery systems. The current study clearly demonstrates the adverse effects of nicotine on both systemic and pulmonary blood pressure and cardiac remodeling. This study should help raise the awareness of the adverse effects of nicotine inhalation on the cardiopulmonary system and help formulate public health policies on e-cigarettes."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Sildenafil Worsens Outcomes in Pulmonary Hypertension Following Heart Valve Surgery
A recent study concluded that outcomes following the use of sildenafil are worse in patients with residual pulmonary hypertension following heart valve surgery.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Hypertension in Sickle Cell Disease -Study
Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a complication of sickle cell disease. A study carried out to evaluate the prevalence of PH in patients with sickle cell disease.
READ MORE
Probiotics may Emerge as Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Pulmonary Hypertension
Researchers have found that genetically modified probiotic bacterium lactobacillus may be used to deliver Angiotensin-(1-7) in pulmonary hypertension.
READ MORE
Network Remodeling Reveals Molecules Linked To Pulmonary Hypertension
A family of molecules that may play a role in pulmonary hypertension, a deadly vascular disease has now been identified by a team of researchers in a new groundbreaking study
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer
Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
READ MORE
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Smoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoCannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxSilicosisCigarette Smoking - A Silent KillerNeck Cracking