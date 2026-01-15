News or Retail Therapy: Which One Actually Triggers Stress?

Does retail therapy help? It may actually elevate stress and anxiety through choice overload. Your digital habits matter!

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Internet Use and Perceived Stress: A Longitudinal Observational Study Combining Web Tracking Data with Questionnaires.



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Why is your shopping cart fueling #anxiety? #Retail_therapy and #Youtube scrolling consistently spike #stress, especially in younger people. Surprisingly, news or emails may provide digital calm. The key? Click with care. #digital_wellbeing #mentalhealth #onlineshopping #stress #anxiety

People Who Spent a Lot of Time on News Sites Reported Less Stress

How Age, Wealth, and Gender Influence Our Response to the Infinite Scroll

Real-Time Device Tracking Can Rewrite the Rules of Digital Well-being

Do We Scroll Because We are Stressed?

Internet Use and Perceived Stress: A Longitudinal Observational Study Combining Web Tracking Data with Questionnaires. - (https://www.jmir.org/2026/1/e78775)

We scroll digital platforms for relief..(A new study from Aalto University reveals that young people engage more with online streaming and face a significant increase in stress and anxiety, leading to a mental health crisis.Choosing your clicks intelligently could act as a more stable digital anchor for calming your mind.The study found that users of YouTube and streaming services, as well as online gamers, also reported increased stress levels. For people experiencing high-stress, time spent on social media was twice more likely to be linked to stress as compared to time spent on gaming.Meanwhile, across many user groups,. On the other hand, those who already experienced a lot of stress didn’t spend much time on news sites –– and that’s consistent with previous research that shows that stress can reduce news consumption,” Belal says.Overall, the study found a strong connection between internet use, in general, and heightened stress, especially among those who already experienced a lot of stress in daily life. Women reported more stress than men, and the older and wealthier the participant, the less stress they experienced.The study recorded the internet usage of nearly 1,500 adults over a seven-month period. After that, data from nearly 47 million web visits and 14 million app usages was combined with users' self-reported stress.The research comes at a time when the effects of social media on well-being are under increasing scrutiny. For example, a recent ban in Australia on social media for children has the rest of the world watching closely. “Yet,” says Belal.,” Belal points out.With the aim of closing this gap, the study is among the first to use a tracking program installed on users’ devices, rather than asking subjects to self-report their usage, explains assistant professor Juhi Kulshrestha. The long duration and large sample size of the research also make the findings particularly significant.However, she points out that further research is needed to disentangle the relationship between stress and well-being and internet usage.“Are people more stressed because they are spending more time online shopping or on social media, or are such sites offering them an important support in times of duress? It’s really crucial that we study these issues further so we can solve that chicken and egg problem,” says Kulshrestha..”Either way, the researchers see practical applications for the results in the development of well-being and online services. In future, they plan to examine the consumption of different types of news, such as political, entertainment, or sports news, and how it relates to stress and other well-being variables. The hope is that better data will lead to helping internet users maintain a healthy balance.,” says Kulshrestha.Source-Eurekalert