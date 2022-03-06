Newer Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Reduced Risk for Hospitalization

Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT-2i) have shown therapeutic promise in treating type 2 diabetes, including reduced risk of hospitalization for heart failure compared to placebo.
But, SGLT-2i have mainly been evaluated as a second-line treatment — metformin is generally given as a first-line, antidiabetic treatment.
Read More..
In the new study, 8,613 patients treated with SGLT-2i were matched to 17,226 patients treated with metformin.
The risk for adverse events was similar except for an increased risk for genital infections compared with those receiving metformin.
"Our results suggest that SGLT-2i may be considered as first-line treatment for patients with T2D and cardiovascular disease or who are at increased risk for cardiovascular events," said lead author HoJin Shin, BPharm, PhD, of the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics.
"However, more evidence from randomized clinical trials or observational studies will help us to identify patients who would benefit most from using SGLT-2i as first-line type 2 diabetes treatment."
Source: Medindia