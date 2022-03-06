About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Newer Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Reduced Risk for Hospitalization

by Angela Mohan on June 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM
Font : A-A+

Newer Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Reduced Risk for Hospitalization

Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT-2i) have shown therapeutic promise in treating type 2 diabetes, including reduced risk of hospitalization for heart failure compared to placebo.

But, SGLT-2i have mainly been evaluated as a second-line treatment — metformin is generally given as a first-line, antidiabetic treatment.

Advertisement


In the new study, 8,613 patients treated with SGLT-2i were matched to 17,226 patients treated with metformin.

The authors found that patients receiving SGLT-2i showed a similar risk for myocardial infarction, stroke, and all-cause mortality, and a lower risk for hospitalization for heart failure compared with patients who received metformin.
Advertisement

The risk for adverse events was similar except for an increased risk for genital infections compared with those receiving metformin.

"Our results suggest that SGLT-2i may be considered as first-line treatment for patients with T2D and cardiovascular disease or who are at increased risk for cardiovascular events," said lead author HoJin Shin, BPharm, PhD, of the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics.

"However, more evidence from randomized clinical trials or observational studies will help us to identify patients who would benefit most from using SGLT-2i as first-line type 2 diabetes treatment."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
View all
Recommended Reading
Cholamandalam Health Insurance PoliciesCholamandalam Health Insurance Policies
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Otitis MediaOtitis Media
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Drug Toxicity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Cholamandalam Health Insurance Policies 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood Pressure Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Accident and Trauma Care A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close