Newborns With Chagas Disease: Innovative Test Offers Promise for Early Detection

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 4 2024 2:52 PM

Chagas disease, caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi), is a serious public health concern, with twenty percent of new cases transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth (congenital transmission). Early detection and treatment are essential, particularly in newborns when treatment is most effective. However, current diagnostic methods in endemic regions have limitations (1 Trusted Source
New treatments and diagnostics to prevent Chagas transmission from mother to child

Go to source).

Challenges of current diagnostic methods

Microscopy: Low sensitivity, requiring multiple tests at birth and follow-up months later. PCR: Expensive, requiring specialized equipment and trained personnel, not readily available in resource-limited settings.


A new hope: PrintrLab-LAMP

Researchers led by Julio Alonso Padilla of ISGlobal Barcelona have developed a promising new test combining Loop-mediated isothermal molecular amplification (LAMP), a simple and rapid molecular amplification technique; and PrintrLab, a DNA extraction system inspired by a modified 3D printer.

The study involved 224 infants born to T. cruzi-positive mothers. Compared to traditional methods, PrintrLab-LAMP detected 13 out of 23 congenital infections (higher sensitivity than microscopy). It performed almost as well as PCR (detecting 14 out of 23 cases).

Advantages of PrintrLab-LAMP include Potentially lower cost than PCR, Requires minimal infrastructure, making it suitable for endemic regions.


Future of PrintrLab-LAMP

This initial study demonstrates the feasibility of the new test. Further research is needed in Larger-scale trials in multiple centers, in evaluation for use in adults (acute infection detection) and in treatment efficacy assessment.

The successful treatment of all infected newborns in this study highlights the importance of early diagnosis. PrintrLab-LAMP has the potential to revolutionize Chagas disease detection in newborns, leading to better health outcomes.

Reference:
  1. New treatments and diagnostics to prevent Chagas transmission from mother to child - (https://unitaid.org/project/new-treatments-and-diagnostics-to-prevent-chagas-transmission-from-mother-to-child/#en)

